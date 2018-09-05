Log in
Bayer : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops

09/05/2018 | 08:08am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Bayer on Wednesday adjusted its 2018 guidance to reflect the acquisition of Monsanto as it reported a sharp decline in second-quarter earnings.

Net profit for the quarter was 799 million euros ($925.1 million) down from EUR1.22 billion a year earlier, largely due to the deconsolidation of Covestro, which now reports as a separate company, Bayer said.

Sales rose 8.8% to EUR9.48 billion from a restated figure of EUR8.71 billion in the second quarter last year.

The German conglomerate issued new financial guidance to reflect the Monsanto acquisition and the divestment of several businesses, including its vegetable-seeds unit.

"As the acquisition of Monsanto closed later than anticipated, Bayer's 2018 earnings will be lower than it had projected in its February forecast due to the seasonality of Monsanto's business," the company said.

Core earnings per share should be between EUR5.70 and EUR5.90, compared with a restated 2017 figure of EUR6.64 a share, Bayer said.

However, the company said it expects 2018 sales of more than EUR39 billion, compared with a previous estimate of below EUR35 billion. Monsanto should contribute sales of around EUR5 billion to the group total, Bayer said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER -0.77% 79.83 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
COVESTRO -0.57% 72.66 Delayed Quote.-15.54%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 38 819 M
EBIT 2018 7 252 M
Net income 2018 5 027 M
Debt 2018 38 583 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 17,40
P/E ratio 2019 14,94
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 74 446 M
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER-22.00%86 282
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.29%361 340
PFIZER14.22%243 395
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.81%216 061
NOVARTIS-1.67%213 351
MERCK AND COMPANY20.76%182 417
