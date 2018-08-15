Log in
BAYER (BAYN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/15 12:14:17 pm
81.475 EUR   -2.73%
11:30aBAYER AKTIENGES : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
08:48aDAVID EINHORN : Bayer Brings No Relief to Einhorn -- WSJ
DJ
08/14MONSANTO ROUNDU : legal experts
RE
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
08/15/2018 | 11:30am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.08.2018 / 11:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Trah

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Simone
Last name(s): Bagel-Trah
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BAY0017

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
84.24 EUR 19880.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
84.24 EUR 19880.64 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-08-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44189  15.08.2018 


© EQS 2018
0
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 152 M
EBIT 2018 7 845 M
Net income 2018 4 895 M
Debt 2018 33 029 M
Yield 2018 3,32%
P/E ratio 2018 17,15
P/E ratio 2019 15,06
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 78 083 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 112 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER-18.16%88 450
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.31%349 348
PFIZER12.40%238 721
NOVARTIS-1.07%209 761
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.84%207 063
MERCK AND COMPANY18.11%177 444
