Bayer Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/10/2018 | 10:10am CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.09.2018 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Liam
Last name(s): Condon

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BAY0017

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
72.41 EUR 199851.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
72.4100 EUR 199851.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-07; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


10.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44671  10.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
