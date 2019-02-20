DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



20.02.2019 / 08:00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2019 German: https://www.geschaeftsbericht2018.bayer.de/konzernabschluss/gewinn-und-verlustrechnung-bayer-konzern.html English: https://www.annualreport2018.bayer.com/financial-statements/bayer-group-consolidated-income-statements.html Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2019 German: https://www.geschaeftsbericht2018.bayer.de English: https://www.annualreport2018.bayer.com

