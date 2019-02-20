Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER

(BAYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.02.2019 / 08:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2019 German: https://www.geschaeftsbericht2018.bayer.de/konzernabschluss/gewinn-und-verlustrechnung-bayer-konzern.html English: https://www.annualreport2018.bayer.com/financial-statements/bayer-group-consolidated-income-statements.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2019 German: https://www.geschaeftsbericht2018.bayer.de English: https://www.annualreport2018.bayer.com


20.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770391  20.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770391&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER
02:05aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
02/15Bayer gains full Vitrakvi rights from Eli Lilly's Loxo
RE
02/12How a Philippines regulator stymied DowDuPont's global seed launch
RE
02/11Sources Say Monsanto Wins Arbitration Ruling in India Seed Dispute -- Reuters
DJ
02/11EXCLUSIVE : Bayer's Monsanto wins arbitration ruling over royalties from Indian ..
RE
02/08EXCLUSIVE : Brazil soy farmers say Bayer violating court ruling in patent disput..
RE
02/07Bayer CropScience Q3 profit up over twofold
AQ
02/06BAYER : French, German farmers destroy crops after GMOs found in Bayer seeds
RE
02/06BAYER : Return of French farmer's case keeps Monsanto in legal spotlight
RE
02/05U.S. jury orders Takeda to pay Bayer $155 million over haemophilia drug
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 284 M
EBIT 2018 7 290 M
Net income 2018 4 934 M
Debt 2018 37 947 M
Yield 2018 4,15%
P/E ratio 2018 12,64
P/E ratio 2019 14,16
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
Capitalization 63 227 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,7 €
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER11.96%71 691
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.68%365 768
PFIZER-2.86%245 920
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%233 628
NOVARTIS7.14%228 516
MERCK AND COMPANY3.70%207 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.