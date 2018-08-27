Bayer : Assistance for flood victims in India

Leverkusen, August 27, 2018 - As part of its disaster relief program, Bayer is making available immediate assistance of EUR 100,000 for people impacted by the severe flooding in India. This aid will offer swift relief to those in need in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The donation will go to Concern India Foundation for immediate health assistance for people impacted by the severe weather. Established in 1991, this foundation is held in high regard by the public and is a long-standing strategic partner of Bayer in the area of disaster relief.

Due to the very heavy and long-lasting monsoon rains this year, more than 400 people have died and over one million have become homeless in Kerala state. The financial damage so far has been estimated at over EUR 2.5 billion.

Providing disaster relief is part of Bayer's social commitment. The company follows a dual strategy to help people affected by acute hardship: when disaster strikes, Bayer provides immediate assistance - either by donating money and medicines or making material donations to help rebuild infrastructure. In addition, the Bayer Cares Foundation - Bayer AG's social needs organization - supports sustainable reconstruction projects. In 2017, 12 immediate assistance projects received donations of money, medicines and products worth more than EUR 1.3 million.

Bayer Cares Foundation

As the social welfare foundation of the innovation company Bayer, the Bayer Cares Foundation sees itself especially as an initiator, promoter and partner for innovation at the interface between industry and the social sector. The sponsorship programs are focused on people - their commitment to public welfare, their wealth of ideas in fulfilling social needs, as well as those that arise in times of emergency. The foundation's funding activities are a central element of Bayer's global social commitment amounting to approximately EUR 49 million annually - with the focus on promoting scientific education and leading-edge research, and on providing health care and meeting the basic social needs of people who live near the company's sites.

