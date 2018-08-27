Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER (BAYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayer : Assistance for flood victims in India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:37am CEST

Leverkusen, August 27, 2018 - As part of its disaster relief program, Bayer is making available immediate assistance of EUR 100,000 for people impacted by the severe flooding in India. This aid will offer swift relief to those in need in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The donation will go to Concern India Foundation for immediate health assistance for people impacted by the severe weather. Established in 1991, this foundation is held in high regard by the public and is a long-standing strategic partner of Bayer in the area of disaster relief.

Due to the very heavy and long-lasting monsoon rains this year, more than 400 people have died and over one million have become homeless in Kerala state. The financial damage so far has been estimated at over EUR 2.5 billion.

Providing disaster relief is part of Bayer's social commitment. The company follows a dual strategy to help people affected by acute hardship: when disaster strikes, Bayer provides immediate assistance - either by donating money and medicines or making material donations to help rebuild infrastructure. In addition, the Bayer Cares Foundation - Bayer AG's social needs organization - supports sustainable reconstruction projects. In 2017, 12 immediate assistance projects received donations of money, medicines and products worth more than EUR 1.3 million.

Bayer Cares Foundation
As the social welfare foundation of the innovation company Bayer, the Bayer Cares Foundation sees itself especially as an initiator, promoter and partner for innovation at the interface between industry and the social sector. The sponsorship programs are focused on people - their commitment to public welfare, their wealth of ideas in fulfilling social needs, as well as those that arise in times of emergency. The foundation's funding activities are a central element of Bayer's global social commitment amounting to approximately EUR 49 million annually - with the focus on promoting scientific education and leading-edge research, and on providing health care and meeting the basic social needs of people who live near the company's sites.

For further information on the Bayer Cares Foundation, please visit: www.bayer-foundations.com

Find more information at www.bayer.com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/BayerPresse_DE

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 08:36:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER
10:37aBAYER : Assistance for flood victims in India
PU
08/24LUPIN : receives tentative FDA approval for generic Nudovra Tablets
AQ
08/23General Mills changing Nature Valley labels after lawsuit's pesticide claim
RE
08/23MONSANTO : Patent Issued for Synergistic Herbicidal Mixtures For Glyphosate-Resi..
AQ
08/23MONSANTO : Patent Issued for Plants And Seeds Of Hybrid Corn Variety CH281810 (U..
AQ
08/23MONSANTO : Recent Findings in Genetic Engineering Described by Researchers from ..
AQ
08/23MONSANTO : Patent Issued for Soybean Variety 01064415 (USPTO 10,045,506)
AQ
08/23MONSANTO : Patent Issued for Soybean Variety 01064406 (USPTO 10,045,507)
AQ
08/23BAYER : Monsanto faces 8,000 lawsuits on glyphosate
RE
08/23BAYER : Monsanto faces 8,000 lawsuits on glyphosate
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Xarelto OK'd in Europe for prevention of blood clots in patients with CAD or .. 
08/23Brazil court lifts injunction suspending products containing glyphosate 
08/23Bayer says Monsanto sued by 8,000 plaintiffs on glyphosate 
08/23Bayer says no reason to re-evaluate Monsanto legal risks 
08/221 Easy Step To Beat The Market 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 033 M
EBIT 2018 7 415 M
Net income 2018 4 625 M
Debt 2018 35 001 M
Yield 2018 3,39%
P/E ratio 2018 17,15
P/E ratio 2019 15,25
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,34x
Capitalization 76 258 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 107 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER-19.97%89 265
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.30%362 467
PFIZER16.51%247 381
NOVARTIS-0.17%213 828
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.25%211 561
MERCK AND COMPANY22.57%183 427
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.