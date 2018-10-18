Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER (BAYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayer : Brazil court denies Monsanto bid to halt seed licensing to bankrupt firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 04:07pm CEST
The Brazilian national flag is seen next to Bayer's flag in front of Bayer headquarters in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian appeals court denied a request this month by Monsanto's local unit to suspend licensing of its popular Intacta soy seed technology to privately-owned seed maker Sementes Talismã, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.

Monsanto sought to suspend the licensing of the genetically modified seed technology after Talismã filed for bankruptcy protection in January, one of the seed maker's lawyers, Daniel Amaral of DASA Advogados in São Paulo, said.

"Monsanto sought to end the licensing contract to try and negotiate better terms in Talismã's ongoing financial restructuring," Amaral said.

Press representatives for Germany's Bayer, which bought Monsanto in a $66 billion deal, said like various other creditors in Talismã's proceedings it is taking "the applicable legal measures to secure its rights."

Amaral said remaining a licensee of Monsanto's Intacta technology is crucial for Talismã as it seeks to reorganize the business and restructure about 180 million reais ($49 million) of debt.

The appeals court decision, handed down in the state of Goiás on Oct. 11, sets a precedent for any Brazilian seed company in financial distress that chooses to repay overdue royalties under court supervision, Amaral said.

In July, a Brazilian judge ordered local units of Monsanto to deposit in an escrow account royalties related to its Intacta RR2 Pro technology pending the outcome of litigation over a patent dispute between the firm and Brazilian soy growers.

Talismã is still in the process of negotiating new terms for repaying all its debt obligations, Amaral said. Monsanto is Talismã's single largest unsecured creditor and is owed 40 million reais, he said.

Amaral said Goiás-based Talismã is up to date on royalty payments to Monsanto due after the bankruptcy filing, and has yet to negotiate terms of pre-filing obligations.

So far this year Talismã has paid about 8 million reais in royalties to Monsanto.

($1 = 3.6736 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb and Susan Thomas)

By Ana Mano

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER
04:07pBAYER : Brazil court denies Monsanto bid to halt seed licensing to bankrupt firm
RE
10/17BAYER : Immediate support for earthquake victims in Indonesia
PU
10/17BAYER : biological crop protection product combats bacterial and fungal crop dis..
PU
10/17Beset by copies, Roche gets sales boost from China
RE
10/16BAYER : stock sets seven-year record after favourable court ruling
AQ
10/16BAYER : supports farmers with a wide range of integrated agronomic solutions
PU
10/16JURORS : Don't throw out $289M weed killer cancer verdict
AQ
10/15BAYER : Could Outsource Some Drug Research -Reuters
DJ
10/15BAYER : may outsource some drug research - works council
RE
10/11BAYER : Shares Jump in Germany After Roundup Ruling
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17COVESTRO : Ultimate Buying Opportunity With A FCF Yield Of 16.0% 
10/15BAYER : A Pleading For Glyphosate 
10/14CATALYST BIOSCIENCES : Rare Risk/Reward Opportunity 
10/12Key events next week - healthcare 
10/11BAYER AG : A Good Opportunity To Buy The Dips 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 290 M
EBIT 2018 7 500 M
Net income 2018 4 932 M
Debt 2018 39 300 M
Yield 2018 3,68%
P/E ratio 2018 14,95
P/E ratio 2019 14,69
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 72 161 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 99,5 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER-23.72%82 960
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%374 137
PFIZER20.87%261 274
NOVARTIS0.07%212 170
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.56%205 499
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%191 007
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.