Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER

(BAYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : DowDuPont wins final Philippines OK for new GMO soybean -industry officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 01:17pm EST

CHICAGO (Reuters) - DowDuPont Inc has won the final international regulatory approval needed, from the Philippines, for a global launch of a new line of genetically engineered soybeans, U.S. seed industry executives said on Thursday.

The approval means seed companies will be able to sell the soybeans, named Enlist E3, to farmers as soon as this spring without worrying about taking extra steps to keep the harvests out of export channels.

Enlist E3 soy, marketed by DowDuPont's agriculture unit Corteva Agriscience, will eventually shake up the $40 billion U.S. soybean market - half of which is controlled by rival Bayer AG's Xtend brand.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Corteva received a certificate of approval from the Philippines that allows imports of Enlist E3 soy.

Enlist E3 is the first soybean genetically modified to withstand sprays from three popular weed chemicals - 2,4-D, glyphosate and glufosinate. DowDuPont co-developed the soybean with a smaller company, Iowa-based MS Technologies.

A news release about approval from the Philippines is expected later on Thursday from Corteva and MS Technologies, said Joe Merschman, president of MS Technologies.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Tom Polansek
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER -0.67% 67.9 Delayed Quote.12.88%
DOWDUPONT INC. -1.40% 55.425 Delayed Quote.2.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER
01:17pBAYER : DowDuPont wins final Philippines OK for new GMO soybean -industry offici..
RE
02/20BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
02/15Bayer gains full Vitrakvi rights from Eli Lilly's Loxo
RE
02/12How a Philippines regulator stymied DowDuPont's global seed launch
RE
02/11Sources Say Monsanto Wins Arbitration Ruling in India Seed Dispute -- Reuters
DJ
02/11EXCLUSIVE : Bayer's Monsanto wins arbitration ruling over royalties from Indian ..
RE
02/08EXCLUSIVE : Brazil soy farmers say Bayer violating court ruling in patent disput..
RE
02/07Bayer CropScience Q3 profit up over twofold
AQ
02/06BAYER : French, German farmers destroy crops after GMOs found in Bayer seeds
RE
02/06BAYER : Return of French farmer's case keeps Monsanto in legal spotlight
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 254 M
EBIT 2018 7 290 M
Net income 2018 4 740 M
Debt 2018 37 841 M
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,19
P/E ratio 2019 14,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,59x
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
Capitalization 63 749 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,7 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER12.88%72 232
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.15%365 688
PFIZER-2.41%244 760
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.68%237 660
NOVARTIS7.90%231 060
MERCK AND COMPANY3.95%206 548
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.