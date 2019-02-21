Bayer : DowDuPont wins final Philippines OK for new GMO soybean -industry officials

The approval means seed companies will be able to sell the soybeans, named Enlist E3, to farmers as soon as this spring without worrying about taking extra steps to keep the harvests out of export channels.

Enlist E3 soy, marketed by DowDuPont's agriculture unit Corteva Agriscience, will eventually shake up the $40 billion U.S. soybean market - half of which is controlled by rival Bayer AG's Xtend brand.

A source with knowledge of the situation said Corteva received a certificate of approval from the Philippines that allows imports of Enlist E3 soy.

Enlist E3 is the first soybean genetically modified to withstand sprays from three popular weed chemicals - 2,4-D, glyphosate and glufosinate. DowDuPont co-developed the soybean with a smaller company, Iowa-based MS Technologies.

A news release about approval from the Philippines is expected later on Thursday from Corteva and MS Technologies, said Joe Merschman, president of MS Technologies.

