BAYER    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER (BAYN)
01/07 11:35:02 am
63.87 EUR   -1.59%
01/07BAYER : The beginning of the move
01/05BAYER : Gets Leg Up in Case Over Weedkiller
DJ
01/04BAYER : Shares Jump After Monsanto Weedkillers Ruling--2nd Update
DJ
Bayer : India's top court allows Monsanto to claim patents on GM cotton - company source

01/08/2019 | 12:29am EST

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Monsanto to claim patents on its genetically modified cotton seeds in the world's biggest producer of the fibre, a company source said.

U.S. seed maker Monsanto, which was bought by German drug and crop chemical maker Bayer, last year appealed to India's Supreme Court against a ruling by the Delhi High Court which decreed that the world's biggest seed maker cannot claim patents on its GM cotton seeds. [nL3N1SB3MP]

The Delhi High Court had concurred with Indian seed company Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (NSL), which argued that India's Patent Act does not allow Monsanto any patent cover for its genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER -1.59% 63.87 Delayed Quote.5.47%
NEW YORK COTTON 0.32% 72.75 End-of-day quote.0.62%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 263 M
EBIT 2018 7 367 M
Net income 2018 4 894 M
Debt 2018 38 418 M
Yield 2018 4,33%
P/E ratio 2018 12,07
P/E ratio 2019 13,68
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 60 523 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 91,7 €
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER5.47%68 961
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.95%342 837
PFIZER-1.49%249 400
NOVARTIS0.93%219 327
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.12%218 921
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.18%198 331
