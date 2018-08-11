Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER (BAYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayer : Monsanto Hit by $289 Million Verdict in Cancer Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 03:21am CEST

By Maria Armental

A jury has ordered Monsanto Co. to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its powerful weed killers caused cancer.

The jury verdict, in San Francisco Superior Court, is the latest setback for Monsanto, now part of Bayer AG, as its flagship weed killer Roundup comes under increased scrutiny following the 2015 determination from the World Health Organization that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup herbicides, is probably carcinogenic.

On Friday, in the first of thousands of lawsuits to go to trial, the jury unanimously found that the company's Ranger Pro and Roundup products presented a "substantial danger" to consumers, and that Monsanto knew or should have known of potential risks and failed to warn consumers like Dewayne "Lee" Johnson.

Mr. Johnson had worked as a groundskeeper for the Benicia Unified School District in the San Francisco Bay-area and was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The jury awarded him $39.2 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages.

Monsanto said it would appeal. Punitive damages, especially those many times higher than the compensatory awards, are often reduced by the trial judge or reversed on appeal.

"We are sympathetic to Mr. Johnson and his family," Monsanto vice president Scott Partridge said in a statement. However, he said numerous scientific studies and health authorities in the U.S. and other countries found that glyphosate didn't cause cancer.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency originally classified glyphosate as possibly carcinogenic to humans in 1985 but changed its classification in 1991.

Mr. Partridge said Monsanto would "continue to vigorously defend this product, which has a 40-year history of safe use and continues to be a vital, effective, and safe tool for farmers and others."

Mr. Johnson's lawyers had argued Monsanto knew that testing of glysophate was insufficient, and that employees "ghostwrote" favorable scientific articles and paid outside scientists to publish the articles under their names.

"We were finally able to show the jury the secret, internal Monsanto documents proving that Monsanto has known for decades that glyphosate and specifically Roundup could cause cancer," said Brent Wisner, one of Mr. Johnson's attorneys.

The next trial against Monsanto involving Roundup, also a state case, is scheduled to begin in October in St. Louis.

Dates for lawsuits in federal courts have yet to be set.

So-called bellwether cases are selected to test arguments and gauge possible recoveries for other similarly situated plaintiffs in an attempt to reach a large-scale resolution.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER
03:21aBAYER : Monsanto Hit by $289 Million Verdict in Cancer Case
DJ
12:53aBAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer tri..
RE
08/10BAYER : showcases Root2Success for healthy soils and roots
PU
08/09BAYER : Patent Issued for Targeted Coagulation Factors And Method Of Using The S..
AQ
08/09BAYER : Researchers from Bayer Report Findings in Nitric Oxide [The Impact of th..
AQ
08/09BAYER : Patent Application Titled "Methods For Determining Fitness In Plants" Pu..
AQ
08/07Bayer partners with Chinese firms to develop sustainable farming
AQ
08/07Bayer partners with Chinese firms to develop sustainable farming
AQ
08/07Bayer partners with Chinese firms to develop sustainable farming
AQ
08/06BAYER : receives approval of new treatment regimen for Eylea in the EU
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10FDA OKs birth control app 
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
08/08Elance Animal Health Files For U.S. IPO 
08/07Brazil judge suspends use of Monsanto's glyphosate 
08/07DIVIDEND PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Busy Earnings Season, Heavy Buying, Growing Dividend.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 147 M
EBIT 2018 7 844 M
Net income 2018 4 895 M
Debt 2018 33 030 M
Yield 2018 2,90%
P/E ratio 2018 19,48
P/E ratio 2019 17,15
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capitalization 89 581 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 116 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER-8.78%102 585
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.10%351 818
PFIZER13.20%242 231
NOVARTIS0.17%212 997
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.43%210 375
MERCK AND COMPANY17.29%179 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.