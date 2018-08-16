Log in
BAYER (BAYN)
Bayer : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian

08/16/2018 | 09:56am CEST

--Significant levels of weedkilling chemical glyphosate have been found in an array of breakfast cereals, oats and snack bars marketed to U.S. children, a new study has found, U.K. newspaper the Guardian reports.

--Tests by U.S. public health organization Environmental Working Group found glyphosate, the active ingredient in the Monsanto-produced weedkiller brand Roundup, present in 43 of 45 tested oat-derived products, according to the report.

--A U.S. court last week ordered Monsanto to pay $289 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to its Roundup brand caused cancer, reports the Guardian.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2MlKkIo

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

