Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER (BAYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/13 08:33:52 pm
83.405 EUR   -10.66%
07:49pBAYER : Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
05:00pGERMANY AIMS TO : spokesman
RE
03:39pRoundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bayer : Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 07:49pm CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Shares in Bayer AG fell sharply on Monday after Monsanto Co. -- which the German chemical company recently acquired -- was ordered to pay $289.2 million in a landmark lawsuit over whether exposure to two of its weed killers caused cancer.

The ruling by a California state jury on Friday found that Monsanto's Roundup and Ranger Pro products presented a "substantial danger" to consumers, and that the St. Louis-based company knew -- or should have known -- the potential risks they posed.

The case is the first of thousands to go to trial and represents a nagging issue for Bayer, which closed its $60 billion-plus acquisition of Monsanto in early June after two years of wrangling.

Controversy has dogged the Roundup weed killer for years as studies have produced mixed results about the potential carcinogenic hazard of glyphosate, its active ingredient. However, Friday's ruling was a surprise to some because of existing U.S. regulations that allow the ingredient's use.

Bayer said Monday that the jury's verdict was "at odds with the weight of scientific evidence, decades of real world experience and the conclusions of regulators around the world." It also noted that the verdict remains subject to post-trial motions and an appeal.

A spokesman added that Bayer's involvement in the case and its ability to comment further are currently restricted by U.S. antitrust arrangements. The company declined to comment on any potential liabilities.

Bayer shares on Monday closed at nearly a 5-year low on Monday, falling 10% to EUR83.73 ($95.43).

Analysts at Barclays said the result was "likely to create a litigious headache for Bayer" and that the number of similar pending cases could multiply. However, they said it was unlikely they would all result in a similar financial award and that U.S. regulators could maintain their benign stance on the product, which first went on sale in 1974.

The next trial involving Roundup, also a state case, is scheduled to begin in October in St. Louis. Dates for lawsuits in federal courts have yet to be set.

The suit in California was brought by Dewayne "Lee" Johnson, who had worked as a groundskeeper for the Benicia Unified School District in the San Francisco Bay-area and has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Mr. Johnson's lawyers had argued Monsanto knew that testing of glysophate was insufficient, and that employees "ghostwrote" favorable scientific articles and paid outside scientists to publish the articles under their names.

Sales of Roundup make up the bulk of Monsanto's "agricultural productivity" division, which generated $3.7 billion in sales for the company's 2017 fiscal year -- about one-quarter of Monsanto's total. Glyphosate, the product's main chemical ingredient, has been off-patent for years, but Roundup underlies Monsanto's multi-billion dollar franchise in genetically engineered crops, including corn, soybean, cotton and canola varieties designed to survive the spray.

--Maria Armental and Donato Paolo Mancini contributed to this article.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER
07:49pBAYER : Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:00pGERMANY AIMS TO END USE OF GLYPHOSAT : spokesman
RE
03:39pRoundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
RE
03:39pRoundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
RE
02:01pBAYER : Shares Plunge After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling -- Update
DJ
12:57pBAYER : #18-1423 Recalculation of reference value for certain instrument with Ba..
AQ
12:26pBAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesm..
RE
10:02aBAYER : Shares Wilt After Monsanto Weed Killer Ruling
DJ
09:20aBAYER : #18-1422 Recalculation of reference value for certain instruments with B..
AQ
08/11BAYER : Announces Acceptance of Nine Abstracts on the Use of Xarelto in Patients..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:59aBayer drops to five-year low on Roundup verdict, sinks Scotts Miracle-Gro 
07:52aU.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lira Tumbles (Wall Stree.. 
07:19aFDA rejects Regeneron's application for 12-week dosing of Eylea for wet AMD 
06:56aWALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. Likely To Follow Global Stocks Lower As Turkish Lir.. 
03:22aBayer plunges after Monsanto ordered to pay $289M in California cancer trial 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 152 M
EBIT 2018 7 845 M
Net income 2018 4 895 M
Debt 2018 33 029 M
Yield 2018 2,98%
P/E ratio 2018 19,00
P/E ratio 2019 16,72
EV / Sales 2018 3,15x
EV / Sales 2019 2,61x
Capitalization 90 181 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 114 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER-8.78%101 874
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.42%351 898
PFIZER13.00%239 832
NOVARTIS-0.75%211 970
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-3.20%209 687
MERCK AND COMPANY17.42%177 560
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.