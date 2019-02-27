Bayer : Swung to Loss in 4Q on One-Off Charges -- Update

(Adds details on impairments, charges.)

By Nathan Allen

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) swung to a loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down by a series of impairments at its consumer-health and pharmaceutical divisions, and one-off charges associated with the Monsanto takeover, the German company said Wednesday.

The chemicals-and-pharmaceutical group posted a quarterly after-tax loss of 3.92 billion euros ($4.46 billion) compared with a profit of EUR148 million a year earlier.

Bayer attributed the loss to a series of non-cash impairments totaling around EUR3.3 billion at its consumer-health and pharmaceutical divisions, which it had flagged in November.

The company also pointed to costs from the acquisition of Monsanto, which generated seasonally lower earnings in the fourth quarter.

Sales rose to EUR11.06 billion from EUR8.60 billion, the company said.

Analysts had expected a loss of EUR1.09 billion and sales of EUR10.65 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Bayer said it now faces lawsuits from around 11,200 plaintiffs associated with glyphosate-weedkiller products that it inherited through the acquisition of Monsanto.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com