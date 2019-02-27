Log in
BAYER

(BAYN)
02/27 03:04:29 am
68.025 EUR   +2.29%
Bayer : Swung to Loss in 4Q on One-Off Charges -- Update

02/27/2019 | 02:26am EST

(Adds details on impairments, charges.) 

 
  By Nathan Allen

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) swung to a loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down by a series of impairments at its consumer-health and pharmaceutical divisions, and one-off charges associated with the Monsanto takeover, the German company said Wednesday.

The chemicals-and-pharmaceutical group posted a quarterly after-tax loss of 3.92 billion euros ($4.46 billion) compared with a profit of EUR148 million a year earlier.

Bayer attributed the loss to a series of non-cash impairments totaling around EUR3.3 billion at its consumer-health and pharmaceutical divisions, which it had flagged in November.

The company also pointed to costs from the acquisition of Monsanto, which generated seasonally lower earnings in the fourth quarter.

Sales rose to EUR11.06 billion from EUR8.60 billion, the company said.

Analysts had expected a loss of EUR1.09 billion and sales of EUR10.65 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Bayer said it now faces lawsuits from around 11,200 plaintiffs associated with glyphosate-weedkiller products that it inherited through the acquisition of Monsanto.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 39 664 M
EBIT 2018 7 316 M
Net income 2018 4 740 M
Debt 2018 37 459 M
Yield 2018 4,23%
P/E ratio 2018 12,93
P/E ratio 2019 14,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Capitalization 62 015 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 90,7 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER9.81%70 540
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.54%362 719
PFIZER-1.44%249 864
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.56%238 007
NOVARTIS8.52%232 594
MERCK AND COMPANY5.20%209 018
