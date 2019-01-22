Bayer : confirms leading international position as a sustainable company in the areas of climate and water

Leverkusen, January 22, 2019 - The renowned rating organization CDP has once again ranked Bayer as one of the leading international companies in terms of the sustainability of its climate and water strategies. In its comparative study of around 2,400 companies across the globe, CDP focused on their strategic approach to the challenges of climate change and the most valuable natural resource: water.

Bayer was awarded leadership status and received the highest possible rating of 'A' for both climate protection and sustainable water management. The company thus confirmed its top ratings from the preceding years in both categories. CDP gathers and evaluates the world's most comprehensive publicly accessible collection of company data on these two highly relevant sustainability areas.

'We are delighted to once again be recognized by CDP,' says Dr. Hartmut Klusik, the Bayer AG Board of Management member responsible for Human Resources, Technology and Sustainability. 'Climate and water are two key areas of sustainable corporate governance for us. We will continue making positive contributions to protecting the climate and water resources, and also to dealing with the consequences of climate change, which include water scarcity in some parts of the world,' he adds.

Bayer is continuously working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Strategies include optimized energy efficiency, process innovations and increasingly efficient deployment of water in its own production operations. The Life Science company also promotes sparing use of natural resources along the entire value chain in particular. Innovative solutions for agriculture are just one example. Among other things, Bayer is looking to make systematic use of the opportunities offered by digitalization, which enables precise utilization of resources for sustainable agriculture.

The non-profit organization CDP reports that each year it evaluates the climate- and water-related data of companies on behalf of over 650 institutional investors representing substantial fund assets of some US$87 trillion. According to CDP, the investors use this information to help reach their investment decisions.

