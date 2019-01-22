Log in
Bayer : confirms leading international position as a sustainable company in the areas of climate and water

0
01/22/2019 | 02:54pm EST

Leverkusen, January 22, 2019 - The renowned rating organization CDP has once again ranked Bayer as one of the leading international companies in terms of the sustainability of its climate and water strategies. In its comparative study of around 2,400 companies across the globe, CDP focused on their strategic approach to the challenges of climate change and the most valuable natural resource: water.

Bayer was awarded leadership status and received the highest possible rating of 'A' for both climate protection and sustainable water management. The company thus confirmed its top ratings from the preceding years in both categories. CDP gathers and evaluates the world's most comprehensive publicly accessible collection of company data on these two highly relevant sustainability areas.

'We are delighted to once again be recognized by CDP,' says Dr. Hartmut Klusik, the Bayer AG Board of Management member responsible for Human Resources, Technology and Sustainability. 'Climate and water are two key areas of sustainable corporate governance for us. We will continue making positive contributions to protecting the climate and water resources, and also to dealing with the consequences of climate change, which include water scarcity in some parts of the world,' he adds.

Bayer is continuously working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Strategies include optimized energy efficiency, process innovations and increasingly efficient deployment of water in its own production operations. The Life Science company also promotes sparing use of natural resources along the entire value chain in particular. Innovative solutions for agriculture are just one example. Among other things, Bayer is looking to make systematic use of the opportunities offered by digitalization, which enables precise utilization of resources for sustainable agriculture.

The non-profit organization CDP reports that each year it evaluates the climate- and water-related data of companies on behalf of over 650 institutional investors representing substantial fund assets of some US$87 trillion. According to CDP, the investors use this information to help reach their investment decisions.

Further information can be found at www.cdp.net

About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of 35.0 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.4 billion euros, R&D expenses to 4.5 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/BayerPresse_DE

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 19:53:10 UTC
