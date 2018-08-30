Log in
BAYER

BAYER (BAYN)
Bayer : launches new tool to further effective and responsible antibiotic use

08/30/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Monheim / Sapporo, Japan, August 30, 2018 - Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is the most significant complex infectious disease impacting the cattle industry. Despite efforts to mitigate it with current tools and approaches, treating BRD effectively remains a challenge. At the 30th World Buiatrics Congress, Bayer launched i-COWNT BRD, a new digital tool to help cattle veterinarians make a scientific evidence-based decision for antibiotic treatment of BRD.

Almut Hoffmann, Head of Farm Animal Products Marketing at Animal Health at Bayer, said: 'Antibiotics are vital for both human and animal health, and they should always be used responsibly and only when needed. It is important to use the right antibiotic in the necessary dose and for the appropriate duration for the treatment of bacterial infections. This is why we developed i-COWNT BRD, a digital tool that puts scientific data at veterinarians' fingertips, enabling them to select the most effective antibiotic needed for treatment of BRD in a specific cattle herd.'

Bayer's i-COWNT BRD is a novel online comparison tool that is designed to help veterinarians make more informed treatment decisions for BRD. It is based on an independent mixed treatment comparison meta-analysis of BRD-treatment studies. I-COWNT BRD simplifies the analysis of scientific data to enable veterinarians to choose the most efficacious antibiotic for treatment. This can help improve treatment outcomes, promote cattle health and well-being, and contribute to responsible antibiotic use.

Professor Joseph Blondeau of the Royal University Hospital and University of Saskatchewan, Canada, said: 'When faced with cattle suffering from BRD, it is essential to choose the most effective antibiotic for treatment right from the outset, and use it appropriately. This helps optimize treatment efficacy, and reduce the overall need for antibiotic re-treatments, which also minimizes resistance selection in the long run. This is fundamental to good antibiotic stewardship. Amid the growing emphasis on the responsible use of antibiotics in farm animals, a tool like Bayer's i-COWNT BRD can help make a difference.'

About i-COWNT BRD
Bayer's i-COWNT BRD is the first of its kind comparison digital tool designed to help veterinarians make more informed treatment decisions for bovine respiratory disease (BRD). The tool draws on data from the publication of O'Connor et al. 'A mixed treatment meta-analysis of antibiotic treatment options for bovine respiratory disease - an update' (Preventive Veterinary Medicine 132 (2016) 130-139), which based its analysis on 98 trials. Effectively, the calculator interface allows a comparison of the efficacy of all major antibiotic options for BRD, enabling veterinarians to take into account which antibiotic will be most effective when deciding on the treatment. This helps to promote disease resolution, contribute to responsible antibiotic use and promote cattle health and well-being. Antibiotics should only be used according to the respective approved label claims. More information at: http://icowntbrd.com.

About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of 35.0 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.4 billion euros, R&D expenses to 4.5 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at www.animalhealth.bayer.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 07:06:14 UTC
