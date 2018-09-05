Log in
BAYER (BAYN)
Bayer : second-quarter core earnings up 3.9 percent thanks to Monsanto takeover

09/05/2018 | 07:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer eked out a 3.9 percent gain in underlying core earnings for the quarter, as the addition of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto offset weak consumer healthcare sales and unfavourable currency effects.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted for one-off items rose to 2.335 billion euros (£2.10 billion), the company reported on Wednesday, slightly below analyst estimates in a Reuters poll for 2.435 billion on average.

Bayer now expects EBITDA before special items to increase by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage in 2018. It had previously forecast a decline by a low-single-digit percentage, at the time excluding the effect of the Monsanto acquisition.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 38 819 M
EBIT 2018 7 252 M
Net income 2018 5 027 M
Debt 2018 38 583 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 17,40
P/E ratio 2019 14,94
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 74 446 M
Chart BAYER
Duration : Period :
Bayer Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 106 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER-22.00%86 282
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.29%361 340
PFIZER14.22%243 395
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.81%216 061
NOVARTIS-1.67%213 351
MERCK AND COMPANY20.76%182 417
