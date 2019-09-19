Log in
BAYER AG

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report  
News 
News

Animal health sector aims to emulate Zoetis biotech leap

0
09/19/2019 | 06:18am EDT

(Reuters) - A commercial breakthrough in the field of complex therapeutic proteins for dogs by sector leader Zoetis has roused rivals to action in a hunt for biotechnology medicines to treat pets.

Previously reserved for humans, biotech drugs made from genetically engineered living cells are now seen as ripe for the pet health market. The following are some of the recent deals, launches and development projects in the space:

- British animal health company Dechra Pharmaceuticals Inc agreed to a deal https://www.akstonbio.com in August to utilize development work by U.S. insulin specialist Akston Biosciences for a once weekly shot for diabetic dogs to replace daily injections, with a view to expanding the collaboration to cats. Dechra has said long-acting insulin, which is typically produced from genetically modified bacteria, should become its biggest product.

- U.S. animal health company Kindred Biosciences Inc, which repurposed a human antidepressant to stimulate appetite in underweight cats, has several genetically engineered biologic drugs under development https://kindredbio.com/pipeline, targeting diseases such as dermatitis in dogs and anemia in cats.

- German early-stage biotech research firm Adivo in April signed a global collaboration deal https://media.bayer.com/baynews/baynews.nsf/id/Bayer-Animal-Health-and-adivo-sign-global-collaboration-agreement with Bayer's animal health unit a little over a year after Adivo was spun out of human biotech firm Morphosys with a mission to develop antibodies for dogs.

- Privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, the global No. 2 in animal health, in April launched https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/press-release/arti-cell-forte-stem-cell-based-veterinary-product the first stem cell-based veterinary medicine to treat lameness in horses caused by inflamed joints, a common worry for both recreational and competitive riders.

- Industry leader Zoetis Inc, which has a successful anti-itch biotech drug for dogs on the market, said https://investor.zoetis.com/sites/zoetis.investorhq.businesswire.com/files/doc_library/file/ZTS_Q2_2019_Corrected_Transcript.pdf in August it was seeking approval for more antibodies, targeting osteoarthritic pain in cats with plans for a 2021 market launch, drawing on its 2017 acquisition of Nexvet Biopharma. A similar product for dogs is also in the pipeline.

- In June of 2018, Zoetis signed a deal https://investor.regeneron.com/news-releases/news-release-details/regeneron-and-zoetis-announce-collaboration-research-antibody with human biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc to adopt its antibody technology for animals, targeting inflammatory disease and cancer.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Edited by Bill Berkrot)

By Ludwig Burger
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.50% 66.49 Delayed Quote.9.31%
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS -3.74% 2830 Delayed Quote.42.13%
KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC -2.22% 7.92 Delayed Quote.-27.67%
KINDRED GROUP -3.36% 57.06 Delayed Quote.-27.70%
MORPHOSYS 0.57% 105.6 Delayed Quote.18.16%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS -1.06% 285.06 Delayed Quote.-23.68%
SANOFI 0.70% 80.77 Real-time Quote.6.03%
ZOETIS 0.67% 123.24 Delayed Quote.44.07%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 46 036 M
EBIT 2019 7 933 M
Net income 2019 3 131 M
Debt 2019 37 298 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 61 735 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 78,94  €
Last Close Price 66,50  €
Spread / Highest target 85,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG9.31%68 298
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.05%344 174
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.65%241 967
MERCK AND COMPANY8.65%212 562
PFIZER-16.66%201 220
NOVARTIS15.63%197 665
