|
Bayer : 2. Quartal 2020
08/04/2020 | 01:41am EDT
Investor News
search
Ältere News finden Sie im Archiv
Disclaimer
Bayer AG published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:41:07 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
44 347 M
52 201 M
52 201 M
|Net income 2020
|
4 901 M
5 769 M
5 769 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
30 533 M
35 941 M
35 941 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|11,1x
|Yield 2020
|4,98%
|
|Capitalization
|
57 442 M
67 468 M
67 616 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,98x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,89x
|Nbr of Employees
|102 201
|Free-Float
|100,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|26
|Average target price
|
83,24 €
|Last Close Price
|
58,47 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
88,1%
|Spread / Average Target
|
42,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-21,3%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BAYER AG
|-19.70%
|67 468