Bayer : 2. Quartal 2020

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 44 347 M 52 201 M 52 201 M Net income 2020 4 901 M 5 769 M 5 769 M Net Debt 2020 30 533 M 35 941 M 35 941 M P/E ratio 2020 11,1x Yield 2020 4,98% Capitalization 57 442 M 67 468 M 67 616 M EV / Sales 2020 1,98x EV / Sales 2021 1,89x Nbr of Employees 102 201 Free-Float 100,0% Chart BAYER AG Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 83,24 € Last Close Price 58,47 € Spread / Highest target 88,1% Spread / Average Target 42,4% Spread / Lowest Target -21,3% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BAYER AG -19.70% 67 468 JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.01% 383 760 ROCHE HOLDING AG 0.67% 296 096 PFIZER, INC. -2.12% 213 750 MERCK & CO., INC. -9.25% 202 534 NOVARTIS AG -17.88% 182 470