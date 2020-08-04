Log in
Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 02:00:56 am
58.895 EUR   +0.73%
01:41aBAYER : 2. Quartal 2020
PU
08/03BAYER : chalks up 9.5 billion euro second-quarter net loss after litigation settlement
RE
08/03BAYER : completes the sale of its Animal Health business unit to Elanco
PU
Bayer : 2. Quartal 2020

08/04/2020 | 01:41am EDT
Investor News
01. Juli 2020

NICHT ZUR VERTEILUNG IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA, AUSTRALIEN, KANADA, SÜDAFRIKA ODER JAPAN

Bayer begibt neue Anleihen über 6 Milliarden Euro mehr

Bayer AG published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:41:07 UTC
Latest news on BAYER AG
08/03BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
07/30BAYER AG : half-yearly earnings release
07/29Bayer argues against weed-killer verdict, after its investigator finds U.S. f..
RE
07/29BAYER : argues against weed-killer verdict, after its investigator finds U.S. fa..
RE
07/29BAYER : sends private investigator to U.S. farm, appeals weed-killer case
RE
07/29BAYER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/27BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 347 M 52 201 M 52 201 M
Net income 2020 4 901 M 5 769 M 5 769 M
Net Debt 2020 30 533 M 35 941 M 35 941 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 4,98%
Capitalization 57 442 M 67 468 M 67 616 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 102 201
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 83,24 €
Last Close Price 58,47 €
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-19.70%67 468
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.01%383 760
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.67%296 096
PFIZER, INC.-2.12%213 750
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.25%202 534
NOVARTIS AG-17.88%182 470
