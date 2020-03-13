Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/13 03:23:14 pm
51.35 EUR   +6.52%
02:47pBAYER : Advances Toward Resolving Roundup Litigation
DJ
03/12Germany's chemical association cuts production forecast due to coronavirus
RE
03/04Bayer's top seed faces U.S. soybean challenge from Corteva
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : Advances Toward Resolving Roundup Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

By Laura Kisisto and Jacob Bunge

Bayer AG has agreed on draft settlement terms with half a dozen law firms representing tens of thousands of plaintiffs alleging that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, pushing the litigation closer to a final resolution, according to people familiar with the matter.

The six big firms speak on behalf of dozens of other firms that represent a large chunk of the plaintiffs suing Bayer, the people said. Bayer is striving to find a way to both keep Roundup on consumer shelves and end litigation that significantly damaged its share price following the loss of three jury trials.

For weeks, Bayer and plaintiffs attorneys have been discussing a settlement in the $10 billion range, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people familiar with the matter. One person said the deal still appears poised to end up around that number.

But these people cautioned that a formal deal hasn't been signed and could yet fall apart.

Parties on both sides are free to walk away from the agreements, and Bayer has said that protecting itself from future litigation is a condition of any settlement.

The parties could reach a final agreement in the coming weeks, they said. That would help Bayer appease anxious shareholders in advance of its annual meeting in late April. A first deal with plaintiff lawyers would relieve the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company of a major headache as the company is under growing pressure to reach a settlement to appease investors.

Kenneth Feinberg, the court-appointed mediator for the settlement talks, said he continues to be "cautiously optimistic that a settlement can be reached" but called it "premature" to say any final agreement has been achieved.

A spokesman for Bayer said, "Mediation discussions continue in good faith under a court order requiring confidentiality, and the company cannot comment on speculation about outcomes, timing or progress."

Tens of thousands of plaintiffs have sued Bayer, saying its popular weedkiller is linked to cancer. The company has defended the product, noting that multiple regulators, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have said it is safe. The company lost its first three jury trials, all of which it is appealing.

--.Ruth Bender contributed to this article.

Write to Jacob Bunge at jacob.bunge@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAYER AG
02:47pBAYER : Advances Toward Resolving Roundup Litigation
DJ
03/12Germany's chemical association cuts production forecast due to coronavirus
RE
03/04Bayer's top seed faces U.S. soybean challenge from Corteva
RE
03/03BAYER : Animal Health launches global Care4Pigs grant to advance swine well-bein..
PU
02/29BAYER CROPSCIENCE : XAG to help farmers use AI
AQ
02/28Bayer Toughens Scrutiny of Deals -- WSJ
DJ
02/27Bayer cools prospect of imminent glyphosate settlement
RE
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/27BAYER : cools prospect of imminent glyphosate settlement
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 747 M
EBIT 2020 8 041 M
Net income 2020 5 130 M
Debt 2020 27 865 M
Yield 2020 6,11%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,68x
EV / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 47 205 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 83,41  €
Last Close Price 48,21  €
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-33.79%52 404
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.65%330 625
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.60%243 989
MERCK AND COMPANY-16.02%188 825
PFIZER, INC.-17.89%166 540
NOVARTIS-23.87%166 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group