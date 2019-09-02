Log in
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/02/2019 | 06:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2019 / 12:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Elsner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BAY0017

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Bayer shares to the value of EUR 5000.00 at a discount of 20 % on the subscription amount. The shares will be purchased at the volume-weighted average price for Bayer shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 5, 2019. Fractions of shares will be calculated to four decimal places.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2019-09-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53597  02.09.2019 


© EQS 2019
