Bayer Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.09.2019 / 12:52

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Elsner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000BAY0017

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Bayer shares to the value of EUR 5000.00 at a discount of 20 % on the subscription amount. The shares will be purchased at the volume-weighted average price for Bayer shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on November 5, 2019. Fractions of shares will be calculated to four decimal places. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2019-09-02; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

