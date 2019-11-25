Bayer Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
0
11/25/2019 | 06:35am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
25.11.2019 / 12:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Kemal
Last name(s):
Malik
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
549300J4U55H3WP1XT59
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000BAY0017
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
70.34 EUR
23001.18 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
70.3400 EUR
23001.1800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-20; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
Frankfurt
MIC:
XFRA
25.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de