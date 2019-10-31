Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2019 / 08:56
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31. Oktober 2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
932.591.468


31.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

900287  31.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=900287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER AG
04:00aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
02:49aClaims on Bayer Herbicide Double -- WSJ
DJ
10/30GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
10/30BAYER : says U.S. farmers unfazed by glyphosate litigation
RE
10/30Bayer Reports Surge in Roundup Plaintiffs -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Macquarie, WhatsApp
10/30BAYER : Reports Surge in Roundup Plaintiffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/30BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
RE
10/30BAYER : Reports Surge in Roundup Plaintiffs -- Update
DJ
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 45 397 M
EBIT 2019 6 967 M
Net income 2019 3 141 M
Debt 2019 37 284 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,20x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
Capitalization 62 742 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 79,55  €
Last Close Price 67,28  €
Spread / Highest target 82,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG11.10%69 784
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.94%349 618
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.04%255 894
MERCK AND COMPANY12.84%220 756
PFIZER-11.84%212 835
NOVARTIS17.97%198 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group