Bayer : Animal-Health Unit Attracts Private-Equity Interest -FT

06/03/2019 | 05:29am EDT

--Several private-equity firms are considering launching bids for Bayer's animal-health business, which analysts estimate could be valued at around EUR8 billion, the FT reports, citing sources.

--BC Partners is looking to team up with a rival or a large pension fund or sovereign-wealth fund on a joint bid, while CVC Partners has hired advisers to look into an offer, the FT says.

--Advent International, Cinven and Permira are also interested in the unit and several U.S. buyout groups are also likely to bid, according to the FT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2WkLGZ1

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 538 M
EBIT 2019 8 087 M
Net income 2019 3 662 M
Debt 2019 37 751 M
Yield 2019 5,44%
P/E ratio 2019 14,08
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 49 257 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 77,7 €
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-12.78%55 014
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.63%348 211
PFIZER-4.88%230 848
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.8.09%225 348
NOVARTIS15.90%215 966
MERCK AND COMPANY3.66%203 938
