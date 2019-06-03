Bayer : Animal-Health Unit Attracts Private-Equity Interest -FT

--Several private-equity firms are considering launching bids for Bayer's animal-health business, which analysts estimate could be valued at around EUR8 billion, the FT reports, citing sources.

--BC Partners is looking to team up with a rival or a large pension fund or sovereign-wealth fund on a joint bid, while CVC Partners has hired advisers to look into an offer, the FT says.

--Advent International, Cinven and Permira are also interested in the unit and several U.S. buyout groups are also likely to bid, according to the FT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2WkLGZ1

