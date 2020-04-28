|
Bayer : Annual Stockholders' Meeting 2020
04/28/2020 | 04:13am EDT
PRESS KIT
Tuesday - April 28, 2020
Online
Annual Stockholders' Meeting 2020
Disclaimer
|Sales 2020
|44 238 M
|EBIT 2020
|8 099 M
|Net income 2020
|4 586 M
|Debt 2020
|28 725 M
|Yield 2020
|4,53%
|P/E ratio 2020
|15,9x
|P/E ratio 2021
|12,6x
|EV / Sales2020
|2,05x
|EV / Sales2021
|1,92x
|Capitalization
|61 893 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|27
|Average target price
80,62 €
|Last Close Price
63,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
74,6%
|Spread / Average Target
28,0%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-55,2%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BAYER AG
|-13.47%
|67 063