Bayer : CEO says his team retains backing of supervisory board

03/24/2019 | 08:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer AG poses for a picture during the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer's management retains the backing of its supervisory board, its chief executive said, after pressure on the company increased when a second jury in the United States ruled its glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer caused cancer.

Bayer, which denies allegations that glyphosate or Roundup cause cancer, acquired Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, for $63 billion last year.

Its shares have fallen a third over the last 12 months burdened by thousands of lawsuits over a suspected cancer link to Roundup.

"The share price is significantly impacted by the legal cases related to glyphosate in America, the discounts are greatly exaggerated," Chief Executive Werner Baumann told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS).

"The management board enjoys the full backing of the supervisory board," added Baumann, who has been Bayer CEO for almost three years.

A U.S. jury last week found that Roundup caused cancer, a blow to the company eight months after another jury issued a $289 million verdict over similar claims in a different case. That award was later reduced to $78 million and is on appeal.

Baumann defended Bayer's move to acquire Monsanto, saying it "was and is a good idea", according to the FAS interview.

Asked about a potential breakup of Bayer, Baumann said the group had a clear strategy based on three divisions -- pharmaceuticals, crop science and consumer health.

"We want to strategically develop these three pillars, all three markets are attractive."

Talk of a break-up has been fueled since it emerged in December that activist fund Elliott had taken a stake.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Keith Weir)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 597 M
EBIT 2019 8 468 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Debt 2019 37 397 M
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 14,03
P/E ratio 2020 11,27
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 55 300 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 84,8 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-2.08%62 489
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.09%364 560
NOVARTIS10.71%239 248
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.68%233 745
PFIZER-4.12%232 343
MERCK AND COMPANY7.70%212 409
