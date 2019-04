--Bayer Chairman Werner Wenning has defended management and rebuked allegations that there wasn't enough scrutiny of the Monsanto merger, Handelsblatt reports.

--"I am convinced we're doing the right thing at Bayer," Mr. Wenning told Handelsblatt.

--He told Handelsblatt that Bayer conducted its due diligence regarding glyphosate products, which have hobbled the German company and pummeled its share price since the merger.

