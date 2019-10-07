Bayer : Confirms Postponed Glyphosate Trial

By Kim Richters



Germany's Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) confirmed on Monday that a U.S. trial relating to Monsanto's glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup has been postponed to next year.

The trial, originally scheduled for Oct. 15 in St. Louis, Missouri, where Monsanto is headquartered, has now been moved to next year, Bayer said. There are no further trials scheduled for 2019, it said.

German newspaper Handelsblatt first reported the rescheduling on Sunday.

Bayer has faced significant legal challenges since taking over Monsanto last year, with lawsuits from around 18,400 plaintiffs in the U.S. as of July 11. Among the lawsuits are claims that Monsanto's glyphosate-based Roundup could cause cancer.

Bayer will update the plaintiff figure on Oct. 30, when it reports third-quarter results, it said.

