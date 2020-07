Bayer AG agreed with a decision from counsel representing plaintiffs to withdraw a motion seeking preliminary approval of part of a proposed settlement of up to $10.9 billion that addresses future lawsuits. "Bayer Agrees With Decision to Withdraw Pending Motion to Approve $10.9 Bln Roundup Settlement," at 1359 GMT, incorrectly said that Bayer agreed with U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on the withdrawal of the pending motion to settle the case.