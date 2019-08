A graphic with an In Depth article on Thursday about Bayer AG's acquisition of Monsanto Co. showed Bayer's net financial debt in billions of euros. The graphic was incorrectly labeled in millions.

Fond du Lac Reservation is in Minnesota. A photo caption Wednesday with a Commodities article about crude-oil inventories incorrectly said it is in Wisconsin.

Readers can alert The Wall Street Journal to any errors in news articles by emailing wsjcontact@wsj.com or by calling 888-410-2667.