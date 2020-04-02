Bayer : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

--Bayer's Chief Executive Werner Baumann said the pharmaceutical giant is expanding production capacities for its malaria drug Resochin after indications that the drug could slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus and therefore lead to a milder course of the disease, Handelsblatt reports.

--In an interview with the German business newspaper, Mr. Baumann said further clinical studies would be necessary to clarify the risk-benefit ratio of the drug but the company's production plants in Europe would be adjusted to produce it.

--So far, the drug is manufactured only at one plant in Pakistan, Handelsblatt reports.

Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/39yPrvK

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com