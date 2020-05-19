Bayer : Forms Independent Sustainability Council

By Dieter Holger

Bayer AG said Tuesday that an independent external council would advise the company on its sustainability efforts.

The Leverkusen, Germany-based pharmaceutical and agriscience company said the council is made up of nine experts, including academics and nonprofit leaders, and will review Bayer's progress and advise the company's board.

"Their great expertise will help us to systematically develop sustainability as a cornerstone of our strategic alignment, and enable us to respect our planet's boundaries, reach out to those who are in need and foster partnerships and alliances," said Werner Baumann, chairman and chief sustainability officer at Bayer, in prepared remarks.

The move builds on sustainability targets that Bayer pledged last year, including reaching carbon neutrality and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from large agricultural markets and the environmental impact of crop protection by 30%.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger