Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : Forms Independent Sustainability Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:06am EDT

By Dieter Holger

Bayer AG said Tuesday that an independent external council would advise the company on its sustainability efforts.

The Leverkusen, Germany-based pharmaceutical and agriscience company said the council is made up of nine experts, including academics and nonprofit leaders, and will review Bayer's progress and advise the company's board.

"Their great expertise will help us to systematically develop sustainability as a cornerstone of our strategic alignment, and enable us to respect our planet's boundaries, reach out to those who are in need and foster partnerships and alliances," said Werner Baumann, chairman and chief sustainability officer at Bayer, in prepared remarks.

The move builds on sustainability targets that Bayer pledged last year, including reaching carbon neutrality and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from large agricultural markets and the environmental impact of crop protection by 30%.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAYER AG
06:06aBAYER : Forms Independent Sustainability Council
DJ
05/18BAYER AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
05/18BAYER : Canadian Federal Court's Notice Of Experimental Testing Is Inapplicable ..
AQ
05/14Bayer, ArcherDX to Develop NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic for Vitrakvi
DJ
05/14BAYER : and ArcherDX to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion..
PU
05/14BAYER AG : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/12BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
05/12BAYER : California Argues For State Law In Appeal Of Roundup Case
AQ
05/06EXPLAINER : Who can make Gilead's coronavirus drug, licence free?
RE
05/05BAYER AG : NorldLB remains Neutral
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 303 M
EBIT 2020 8 120 M
Net income 2020 4 574 M
Debt 2020 29 623 M
Yield 2020 4,84%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,01x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 59 299 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,61 €
Last Close Price 60,36 €
Spread / Highest target 82,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-17.10%64 617
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.19%396 559
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.96%308 744
PFIZER, INC.-2.83%211 473
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.35%201 221
NOVARTIS AG-10.17%187 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group