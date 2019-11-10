Bayer : Global agreement supports FieldView expansion in Europe and other regions

Monheim, November 10, 2019 - Today, CLAAS announced a global partnership with The Climate Corporation, Bayer's digital farming arm, and its industry-leading FieldView™ digital farming platform, providing farmers with seamless connectivity and unlimited storage of machine-generated agronomic data directly to their FieldView account.



Through this partnership, FieldView customers using CLAAS TELEMATICS will gain secure cloud-to-cloud access to machine-generated insights like yield reports and maps, average grain moisture, as well as a digital record of the field worked - all in one place.



The combination of machine-generated data from farm equipment, publicly available data, such as weather information, and predictive models from The Climate Corporation are helping farmers put data science to work on the farm.



'Farmers have been collecting data from their farm equipment for decades. The same is true for weather data, soil data, crop performance data, the list goes on and on,' said Mike Stern, CEO of The Climate Corporation and Head of Digital Farming for Bayer Crop Science. 'These data sets become even more valuable to our customers when they can be combined with the advanced AI tools we are developing to help drive profitability and reduce risk on their farms. This partnership with CLAAS simplifies that process, helping farmers around the world use digital tools to sustainably increase their productivity.'



In 2017, the companies announced initial efforts to connect select CLAAS combines and forage harvesters via the Climate FieldView™Drive device. Connectivity has grown ever since, and this recent agreement further expands compatibility to all farmer customers of both FieldView and CLAAS TELEMATICS, providing a secure cloud-to-cloud connection without requiring the use of the FieldView Drive.



'The CLAAS premium claim is to offer farmers not only high-performance machines but also best-in-class connectivity solutions,' said Thomas Böck, CEO, CLAAS. 'Direct and secure data exchange with Climate FieldView using the CLAAS API allows users to integrate CLAAS machines even better into their existing farm infrastructure. This simplifies documentation and prevents errors and data loss.'



Putting data science to work on the farm is not only helping farmers' bottom lines, but it's also creating significant environmental benefits. Precision farming equipment and digital tools like FieldView allow growers to farm by the meter and apply inputs like seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and water only where and when they are most needed. FieldView can also provide a digital receipt of farm management activities, giving farmers the ability to record sustainable practices and demonstrate how their farming operations support environment stewardship.



First launched in the United States in 2015, FieldView gives farmers a deeper understanding of their fields so they can make more informed operating decisions to optimize yields, maximize efficiency and reduce risk. FieldView is currently on more than 60 million paid acres across North America, South America and Europe and is on track to achieve more than 90 million paid acres globally in 2019. It has quickly become the most broadly connected platform in the industry and will continue to expand into other global regions over the next few years.



