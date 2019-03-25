Bayer : Johnson & Johnson to Pay $775 Million to Settle Xarelto Litigation

By Sara Randazzo

Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding, according to the companies.

The deal, reached with plaintiffs' attorneys, will resolve 25,000 claims and is structured to limit liability going forward.

The two companies, which jointly developed the drug, have won all six Xarelto cases that have gone to trial so far.

The product remains on the market. The companies aren't admitting liability as part of the deal.

Bayer said Monday the settlement "allows the company to avoid the distraction and significant cost of continued litigation" and that it remains committed to the more than 45 million patients world-wide who have been prescribed Xarelto.

Johnson & Johnson said "We believe this is the right thing to do for patients and their doctors" and that they stand by the safety of the drug.

"This is a fair and just resolution for thousands of consumers who have substantial claims," said Andy Birchfield, a lawyer at Beasley Allen who represents the plaintiffs.

