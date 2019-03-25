Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : Johnson & Johnson to Pay $775 Million to Settle Xarelto Litigation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 11:27am EDT

By Sara Randazzo

Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding, according to the companies.

The deal, reached with plaintiffs' attorneys, will resolve 25,000 claims and is structured to limit liability going forward.

The two companies, which jointly developed the drug, have won all six Xarelto cases that have gone to trial so far.

The product remains on the market. The companies aren't admitting liability as part of the deal.

Bayer said Monday the settlement "allows the company to avoid the distraction and significant cost of continued litigation" and that it remains committed to the more than 45 million patients world-wide who have been prescribed Xarelto.

Johnson & Johnson said "We believe this is the right thing to do for patients and their doctors" and that they stand by the safety of the drug.

"This is a fair and just resolution for thousands of consumers who have substantial claims," said Andy Birchfield, a lawyer at Beasley Allen who represents the plaintiffs.

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -2.92% 57.52 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.16% 136.72 Delayed Quote.6.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER AG
11:27aBAYER : Johnson & Johnson to Pay $775 Million to Settle Xarelto Litigation
DJ
11:08aBAYER : Janssen Settle Over Xarelto for $775 Million
DJ
10:40aBayers Agricultural Division Partners With ConsenSys-Backed Startup BlockApps
AQ
07:45aBAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
07:09aEUROPE : European shares pare losses following upbeat German data
RE
03/24BAYER : CEO says his team retains backing of supervisory board
RE
03/22BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
03/21European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
RE
03/21BAYER : Despite Rulings, Farmers Remain Loyal to Roundup
DJ
03/21BAYER : is taking collaboration with health care start-ups to the next level
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 597 M
EBIT 2019 8 468 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Debt 2019 37 397 M
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 14,03
P/E ratio 2020 11,27
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 55 300 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 84,8 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-2.08%62 489
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.09%364 560
NOVARTIS10.71%239 248
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.68%233 745
PFIZER-4.12%232 343
MERCK AND COMPANY7.70%212 409
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.