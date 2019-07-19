Bayer : Judge Cuts Second Bayer Roundup Verdict in Tentative Ruling

By Nathan Allen



A California judge on Thursday cut a $2.06 billion damages award to a couple who said that exposure to Bayer AG's (BAYN.XE) glyphosate-based weedkillers caused them to develop cancer.

Judge Winifred Smith said that punitive damages paid to Alberta and Alva Pilliod should be between two and four times the amount awarded for pain, suffering and economic losses. This would likely equate to a maximum of around $250 million.

"The court's tentative order proposes changes in the damage awards which would be a step in the right direction, but Bayer will wait for a final order on the post-trial motions before commenting in further detail," Bayer said.

Earlier this week, a judge in a separate case cut $55 million from an $80 million damages award.

Bayer took over Roundup manufacturer Monsanto Co. and its associated legal liabilities in 2018 for $63 billion. It faces around 13,400 claims for glyphosate damages in the U.S.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com