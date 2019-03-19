Log in
Bayer : Jury Finds Bayer's Roundup Weedkiller Caused Man's Cancer

0
03/19/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

By Sara Randazzo and Ruth Bender

SAN FRANCISCO -- A jury found that a man developed cancer from exposure to Roundup weedkiller he used in his yard, in the second case to go to trial over the alleged harms of the popular Bayer AG product.

The six-person jury in U.S. District Court in San Francisco now is set to begin hearing evidence to separately weigh whether Bayer's Monsanto unit should be held liable, a decision that could bring substantial financial damages against the company.

The initial verdict marks another setback for Bayer, which has come under intense pressure since a jury in August reached a $289.2 million verdict in the first case over the weedkiller to go to trial. That verdict came down soon after Bayer finalized its acquisition of Monsanto Co.

Analysts and investors saw Bayer at an advantage in this second trial after U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria agreed to split the evidence into two phases, with the first focusing solely on whether Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, are carcinogenic.

Bayer faces lawsuits from about 11,200 farmers, home gardeners and landscapers claiming its glyphosate-based herbicides cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers. Six more trials are due to start this year in federal and state courts.

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com and Ruth Bender at Ruth.Bender@wsj.com

