Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 04:00:00 pm
63.035 EUR   +0.06%
05:50pBayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced
RE
05:34pBayer Loses Roundup Weedkiller Appeal -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer Loses Roundup Weedkiller Appeal -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

By Sara Randazzo

Bayer AG lost an appeal in the first case to go to trial linking its Roundup weedkiller to cancer, though the California court greatly reduced the amount of damages awarded to $20.4 million.

The Monday decision by the California Court of Appeal comes in the case of school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson, who won a 2018 jury trial blaming Roundup for causing his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The jury's initial $289.2 million award sent Bayer's stock tumbling and was followed by an even larger $2 billion award in a second trial.

Bayer, which inherited Roundup's legal liabilities with its $63 billion acquisition of seed and pesticide maker Monsanto Co. two years ago, recently said it would pay up to $10.9 billion to settle tens of thousands of Roundup lawsuits. The company said at the time it was still pursuing appeals in the three cases that have gone to trial.

Bayer has steadfastly said that Roundup and the weedkiller's active ingredient, glyphosate, are safe and backed by regulators including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company had argued to the California court that the jury decision should be thrown out in part because it conflicts with an EPA position preventing the company from putting a cancer-warning label on the product.

The court disagreed, finding that while the EPA currently says glyphosate isn't harmful to humans and that no cancer warning is needed, "that opinion, in the abstract, isn't binding on this court."

In shutting down separate arguments Bayer had made, the three-judge panel also said, "In our view, Johnson presented abundant -- and certainly substantial -- evidence that glyphosate, together with the other ingredients in Roundup products, caused his cancer." The judges pointed to experts who told jurors that Roundup could cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma generally as well as Mr. Johnson's cancer in particular.

The court reduced damages for economic loss to $10.2 million and said any punitive damage should match, granting total damages of $20.4 million. The judge who oversaw the trial had already reduced the original award to $78.5 million.

Brent Wisner, an attorney for Mr. Johnson, called the Monday ruling "another major victory" for Mr. Johnson and his family. He said the reduction in damages is "a function of a deep flaw in California tort law" that makes it difficult to have money awarded for a shortened lifespan, an issue he hopes would be addressed by the California Supreme Court.

Bayer said Monday the reduction in damages "is a step in the right direction" but that it continues to believe the jury's decision was "inconsistent with the evidence at trial and the law." The company said it will consider appealing the case to California's highest court.

Glyphosate's safety came under scrutiny in 2015 after the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a unit of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as likely having the potential to cause cancer.

The court said Monday it was underwhelmed by Bayer's argument that IARC's finding was an outlier that the jury shouldn't have relied on so heavily.

The appellate court's decision could make it more difficult for Bayer to reach settlements with holdout plaintiffs lawyers who haven't yet signed on to its recent $10.9 billion deal. Bayer said last month it had agreements with lawyers representing 75% of the known 125,000 cases, and was working to resolve the rest.

Jim Onder, a St. Louis-based lawyer who represents around 24,000 Roundup clients that have yet to settle, said the Monday ruling "keeps us steadfast in our determination to take cases to trial."

Bayer is also revamping a $1.25 billion component of the deal that is meant to resolve future Roundup lawsuits, after a federal judge indicated he was unlikely to approve the proposal. The company doesn't need a court's blessing on the settlement of existing cases, which it said will cost between $8.8 billion and $9.6 billion.

--Jacob Bunge contributed to this article.

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.19% 62.25 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 43.18 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED -0.89% 3.35 End-of-day quote.-3.74%
WTI 0.46% 40.76 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAYER AG
05:50pBayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced
RE
05:34pBayer Loses Roundup Weedkiller Appeal -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:34pBayer Loses Roundup Appeal -- Update
DJ
04:21pBAYER : Loses Roundup Appeal
DJ
07/17MERCK : Bayer - U.S. FDA grants priority review to New Drug Application for veri..
AQ
07/16BAYER : US FDA Grants Priority Review to New Drug Application for Vericiguat
DJ
07/16MERCK : Gets FDA Priority Review of Vericiguat New Drug Application
DJ
07/16BAYER : U.S. FDA grants priority review to New Drug Application for vericiguat t..
PU
07/16BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 260 M 50 667 M 50 667 M
Net income 2020 4 810 M 5 506 M 5 506 M
Net Debt 2020 30 793 M 35 251 M 35 251 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 61 156 M 69 980 M 70 009 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 102 201
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,42 €
Last Close Price 62,25 €
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-13.47%70 735
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.39%393 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.73%309 095
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.18%201 600
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%201 363
NOVARTIS AG-10.38%193 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group