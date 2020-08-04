Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : Lowers 2020 Views After Coronavirus Hit 2Q Performance -- Earnings Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 07:53am EDT

By Kim Richters

Bayer AG reported results for the second quarter on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know:

SALES: The German chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate's quarterly sales came in at 10.05 billion euros ($11.81 billion), down from EUR10.71 billion year prior. Analysts expected sales of EUR10.40 billion, according to consensus estimates provided by Vara Research.

EBITDA BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and before special items rose to EUR2.88 billion, compared with EUR2.73 billion in the same quarter the previous year and analysts' expectations of EUR2.74 billion.

NET INCOME: Bayer swung to a net loss of EUR9.55 billion due to special items for litigations, compared with a profit of EUR404 million a year earlier. Charges included costs for the Roundup cases as well as provisions for other litigations such as for the dicamba herbicide, the company said.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--CORONAVIRUS HIT: Bayer's operational performance was slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic, analysts at Nord/LB said. The company's pharmaceuticals and consumer health divisions both experienced sales and adjusted Ebitda declines, missing consensus expectations provided by Vara.

--GUIDANCE ADJUSTMENTS: Bayer lowered its outlook for the year. It now expects sales to be between EUR43 billion and EUR44 billion and Ebitda before special items of around EUR12.1 billion, both on a currency-adjusted basis. Analysts at Warburg Research said the lower guidance doesn't surprise, but that "the current FX dynamics and their impact on Bayer's results force us to review our estimates."

--GLYPHOSATE LITIGATION: Bayer continues to expect total costs of up to $10.9 billion in settling lawsuits related to Roundup and resolving possible future litigations, saying it remains "strongly committed to a resolution that simultaneously addresses the current litigation on reasonable terms and provides a viable solution to manage and resolve potential future litigation."

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAYER AG
08:03aBAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07:55aEUROPE : World shares hit five-month high; mixed earnings knock European shares
RE
07:53aBAYER : Lowers 2020 Views After Coronavirus Hit 2Q Performance -- Earnings Revie..
DJ
07:46aBAYER AG : NorldLB raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:14aBAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06:54aBAYER AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
06:35aBAYER AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:46aBAYER : tumbles to 9.5 billion euro quarterly net loss after litigation charges
RE
05:34aEUROPE : World shares hit five-month high; mixed earnings knock European shares
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 347 M 52 148 M 52 148 M
Net income 2020 4 901 M 5 763 M 5 763 M
Net Debt 2020 30 533 M 35 904 M 35 904 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 4,98%
Capitalization 57 442 M 67 468 M 67 547 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 102 201
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 83,24 €
Last Close Price 58,47 €
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-19.70%67 468
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.01%387 947
ROCHE HOLDING AG3.31%300 745
PFIZER, INC.-2.12%213 028
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.25%208 339
NOVARTIS AG-15.79%185 171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group