BAYER AG

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/30 03:15:16 am
50.66 EUR   -0.02%
BAYER : Presents New Study Results for Xarelto
DJ
BAYER : to Hold Closely Watched AGM Online This Year
DJ
BAYER : planning to hold online-only stockholders' meeting on April 28, 2020
PU
Bayer : Presents New Study Results for Xarelto

03/30/2020 | 02:39am EDT

By Kim Richters

Bayer AG over the weekend presented two new studies and results for its blood thinner Xarelto.

The German pharmaceutical and chemical company said the drug plus aspirin reduces the combined risk of limb ischemia and major cardiovascular events for patients who have a symptomatic peripheral artery disease after revascularization.

The results are from the Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD study, the company said.

Another study showed that Xarelto lowers the risk of major venous thromboembolism after minor orthopaedic surgery, Bayer said.

This data is from the from the clinical Phase 3 trial PRONOMOS, it said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 733 M
EBIT 2020 8 058 M
Net income 2020 5 067 M
Debt 2020 30 596 M
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
EV / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 49 779 M
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 81,86  €
Last Close Price 50,67  €
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-30.41%55 194
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-15.57%324 693
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.53%264 026
MERCK & CO., INC-21.13%181 927
NOVARTIS-17.30%180 007
PFIZER, INC.-21.13%171 422
