Bayer : Presents New Study Results for Xarelto

By Kim Richters

Bayer AG over the weekend presented two new studies and results for its blood thinner Xarelto.

The German pharmaceutical and chemical company said the drug plus aspirin reduces the combined risk of limb ischemia and major cardiovascular events for patients who have a symptomatic peripheral artery disease after revascularization.

The results are from the Phase 3 VOYAGER PAD study, the company said.

Another study showed that Xarelto lowers the risk of major venous thromboembolism after minor orthopaedic surgery, Bayer said.

This data is from the from the clinical Phase 3 trial PRONOMOS, it said.

