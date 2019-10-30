Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/30 08:18:54 am
67.295 EUR   +2.07%
07:56aBAYER : Reports Surge in Roundup Plaintiffs -- Update
DJ
07:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:56aBAYER : says U.S. farmers unfazed by glyphosate litigation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : Reports Surge in Roundup Plaintiffs -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 07:56am EDT

By Ruth Bender

BERLIN -- Bayer said the number of plaintiffs claiming its Roundup herbicides caused cancer had more than doubled to 42,700 in the past three months, adding pressure on the chemicals-to-pharmaceuticals company to resolve the legal battle that has raised questions about the company's future.

Bayer was thrown into one of the worst crises in its 156-year-old history after its $63 billion acquisition of Roundup inventor Monsanto Co. last year, only to face thousands of lawsuits about the herbicide.

Since August 2018, three juries have found Bayer's products caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma in people, chopping roughly 30% off the company's market value.

But while uncertainty over the outcome of the legal battle continues to cloud the company's future, Bayer shares rose more than 2% in early trading Wednesday after the company posted better-than-expected third-quarter sales and profit.

"Bayer is on track, both operationally and strategically," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said on a conference call. Mr. Baumann, who has faced heavy criticism from shareholders angry with their recent losses, highlighted progress the company has made on selling assets, making its business more profitable and boosting oversight of the legal strategy.

The new spike in plaintiffs, from 18,400 in early July, comes as Bayer and plaintiff lawyers discuss a potential settlement. Some investors, including activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp., have urged Bayer to consider a settlement.

Bayer had warned about a sharp rise in the number of plaintiffs earlier this month. But it played down its significance, saying the numbers said nothing about the merits of the claims and blaming the latest spike on an advertising push by lawyers seeking to recruit more plaintiffs before any settlement is reached. Still, some investors worried the new surge would increase uncertainty over the total liability Bayer could face.

Besides engaging "constructively in settlement talks", Bayer had continued to defend itself in appeals and would do so too in any new trial, Mr. Baumann told reporters. He said seven to eight trials were scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

Bayer has been arguing vigorously that Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate are safe and that this view is backed by hundreds of regulatory decisions around the world.

Investors' hopes of a settlement have helped the stock recover slightly since the start of this year. Several trials scheduled to take place this summer and fall have been delayed, fueling hopes that settlement talks are moving ahead.

"We continue to think that a settlement is the most likely and beneficial outcome for investors," said Bernstein Research in a note to clients. Baader Bank's Markus Mayer said a settlement below $20 billion would be a positive share-price trigger.

Reaching a settlement is complicated. Mr. Baumann repeated Wednesday that the company would only agree to a settlement that is "financially reasonable" and that comes as close as possible to preventing future plaintiffs from filing suits. He declined to comment on the current state of talks.

Finding a way to prevent future claims on a product that remains on sale and that regulatory bodies across the world deem safe is one of the sticking points in mediation talks, Bayer's crop-science chief, Liam Condon, said in a recent interview.

Bayer has felt emboldened in its defense since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in August said it would no longer allow labels claiming glyphosate was known to cause cancer, calling this a "false claim" that misleads consumers. The EPA has found repeatedly that glyphosate wasn't a carcinogen.

In the meantime, Bayer showed its business is improving. Sales in its crop-science unit recovered from last quarter's weakness, growing 5.8% to EUR3.95 billion ($4.4 billion), driven by growth in Latin and North America.

This helped the company post an overall rise in sales to EUR9.83 billion, slightly beating analysts' expectations, according to estimates from FactSet. The number excludes the company's animal-health business, which it is selling to Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Sales in the pharmaceuticals unit, which counts for a little more than half of group sales, rose 8.2% to EUR4.5 billion, driven mostly by its two blockbuster drugs, blood thinner Xarelto and eye treatment Eylea.

Net income dropped 65% in the quarter to EUR1.04 billion, due mostly to a large divestment gain recorded in the comparable period last year.

Bayer confirmed its full-year outlook of a 4% rise in sales, reassuring analysts who had feared the targets might be dropped after Bayer in July had warned that the severe weather that affected its crop-science division could put its 2019 sales target out of reach.

Write to Ruth Bender at Ruth.Bender@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAYER AG
07:56aBAYER : Reports Surge in Roundup Plaintiffs -- Update
DJ
07:18aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:56aBAYER : says U.S. farmers unfazed by glyphosate litigation
RE
05:46aBAYER : says U.S. plaintiffs on glyphosate more than double since July
RE
05:32aBAYER : Third Quarter 2019 Results and News Conference Call
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:12aBAYER : Faces Surge in Roundup Plaintiffs
DJ
03:23aBAYER : Encouraging business performance across all divisions – agreements..
PU
03:23aBAYER : Encouraging business performance across all divisions - agreements signe..
PU
03:20aBAYER : Backs Guidance; 3Q Sales Rose, Net Profit Fell
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 45 161 M
EBIT 2019 7 969 M
Net income 2019 3 224 M
Debt 2019 37 222 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,19x
EV / Sales2020 2,04x
Capitalization 61 483 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 79,52  €
Last Close Price 65,93  €
Spread / Highest target 86,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG8.87%68 315
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.06%339 839
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.01%253 319
MERCK AND COMPANY11.37%217 888
PFIZER-12.46%211 341
NOVARTIS16.97%199 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group