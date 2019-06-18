Log in
BAYER AG

Bayer : Roche wins Japan approval for personalised cancer drug Rozlytrek

06/18/2019 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche's push into personalised cancer medicines hit a milestone on Tuesday with Japanese approval of a new drug, Rozlytrek, that targets patients who must be identified via genetic profiling.

Japan is the first country to give its blessing to Rozlytrek, also known as entrectinib, targeting people with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumours, across 10 different tumour types including breast, colorectal, neuroendocrine, lung and pancreatic cancers.

Rozlytrek aims to treat people with a rare genetic anomaly, called NTRK fusions, that drive growth in a range of tumours found throughout the body. This approach, where prospective patients must be identified via a biomarker test, is a departure from an era when doctors treated patients based on where the tumour occurred in the body.

While positive news for Roche, the Basel-based company has been beaten to the regulatory finish line in this emerging area: German drugmaker Bayer's Vitrakvi has already won U.S. backing for solid tumours that test positive for NTRK genes. Roche has yet to get U.S. and European approvals.

"Today's approval of Rozlytrek represents a new chapter in personalised healthcare, applying advanced diagnostics to deliver precision medicines," said Sandra Horning, Roche’s chief medical officer, adding she hopes for approval elsewhere "as soon as possible".

On their own, NTRK fusions are so rare that doctors are not likely to run dedicated tests for each. But since they occur in a multitude of tumours, Roche sees potentially broad application for Rozlytrek, in conjunction with companion diagnostic tests from its Foundation Medicine unit.

Roche is also testing Rozlytrek in cancers with additional genetic anomalies.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michelle Martin)

By John Miller
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 538 M
EBIT 2019 8 087 M
Net income 2019 3 662 M
Debt 2019 37 751 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 14,09
P/E ratio 2020 11,34
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Capitalization 49 304 M
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-13.26%56 539
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.55%348 981
PFIZER-2.04%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.11%227 848
NOVARTIS20.71%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY9.02%206 641
