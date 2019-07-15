Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
07/15/2019 | 06:06pm EDT
A logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the so called 'Chempark'

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday slashed a damages award Bayer AG owed a California man who blamed Roundup weed killer for his cancer, to $25.27 million from $80.27 million, while rejecting the company's bid for a new trial.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said evidence against the former Monsanto Co, which Bayer bought last year, supported the $5.27 million in compensatory damages that a jury awarded Edwin Hardeman. He also said the jury acted reasonably in awarding punitive damages.

Chhabria nonetheless reduced punitive damages to $20 million from $75 million, saying that while Monsanto "deserves to be punished" the higher award was "constitutionally impermissible" because it was nearly 15 times the compensatory damages award.

"Monsanto's conduct, while reprehensible, does not warrant a ratio of that magnitude, particularly in the absence of evidence showing intentional concealment of a known or obvious safety risk," Chhabria wrote.

Hardeman said he used Roundup for many years starting in the 1980s to treat poison oak and weeds on his property.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014, but is now in remission.

Hardeman is one of more than 13,400 plaintiffs who have sued Bayer and Monsanto over Roundup, saying the herbicide's active ingredient, glyphosate, is unsafe. His case was considered a bellwether for hundreds of similar cases before Chhabria.

In a statement, Bayer called Chhabria's decision "a step in the right direction," but said it still plans to appeal.

Bayer said the verdict and damages award "conflict with both the weight of the extensive science that supports the safety of Roundup, and the conclusions of leading health regulators in the U.S. and around the world that glyphosate is not carcinogenic."

Hardeman may appeal Chhabria's decision to reduce the damages award, which one of his lawyers, Michael Baum, in a statement called a "reversible error."

U.S. Supreme Court precedents limit the ratio of punitive to compensatory damages to 9 to 1.

"We are pleased that the judge denied Monsanto's motion to throw out the verdict, and recognized that Monsanto deserved to be punished," Jennifer Moore, a lawyer for Hardeman, said in an interview. "We disagree with any reduction in the jury verdict."

Bayer paid $63 billion for Monsanto.

The case is In re Roundup Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 16-md-02741. The Hardeman case is Hardeman v Monsanto Co in the same court, No. 16-00525.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Tina Bellon; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Sonya Hepinstall and Dan Grebler)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on BAYER AG
06:06pBAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plan..
RE
06:06pBAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plan..
RE
04:18pBAYER : Judge Cuts $55 Million From $80 Million Roundup Verdict -- Update
DJ
03:46pBAYER : Judge Cuts $55 Million From $80 Million Roundup Verdict
DJ
10:29aBAYER : FDA OKs Gadavist in Cardiac MR in Adults With Coronary Artery Disease
DJ
07/12BAYER : New winners of Bayer Early Excellence in Science Award EUR 30,000 for in..
AQ
07/11BAYER : Brazil cotton farmers sue Bayer over patent on GMO seed
RE
07/11NEW WINNERS OF BAYER EARLY EXCELLENC : EUR 30,000 for international research sci..
PU
07/11Elliott outspends rivals as corporate activism turns to Germany
RE
07/09German shares drag Europe lower as BASF profit warning bites
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 46 393 M
EBIT 2019 8 976 M
Net income 2019 3 595 M
Debt 2019 37 608 M
Yield 2019 4,86%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 55 021 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 77,9  €
Last Close Price 59,0  €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-2.86%62 226
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.07%372 000
PFIZER-2.86%238 617
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.7.93%233 930
ROCHE HOLDING9.69%233 930
MERCK AND COMPANY4.35%208 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About