BAYER AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
My previous session
News 
News Summary

Bayer : U.S. jury says Bayer must pay $81 million to man in Roundup cancer trial

03/27/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday awarded $81 million to a man who claimed his use of Bayer AG's glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused his cancer, in the latest legal setback for the company facing thousands of similar lawsuits.

The jury in San Francisco federal court said the company was liable for plaintiff Edwin Hardeman's non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

It awarded $5.9 million in compensatory damages and $75 million in punitive damages to Hardeman after finding that Roundup was defectively designed, that Monsanto failed to warn of the herbicide's cancer risk and that the company acted negligently.

Bayer bought Roundup maker Monsanto last year for $63 billion.

The company in a statement on Wednesday said it was disappointed with the jury's decision and that it would appeal the verdict.

"This verdict does not change the weight of over four decades of extensive science and the conclusions of regulators worldwide that support the safety of our glyphosate-based herbicides and that they are not carcinogenic," Bayer said.

The trial is only the second of more than 11,200 Roundup lawsuits set to go to trial in the United States. Previous litigation setbacks and a prior jury verdict against the company have sent Bayer shares plunging.

The verdict comes after the same jury on March 19 found Roundup to have been a "substantial factor" in causing Hardeman's cancer, allowing the trial to proceed to a second phase to determine liability and damages. Bayer shares fell more than 12 percent after last week's jury finding.

In the trial's second phase, Hardeman's lawyers were able to present previously excluded internal documents allegedly showing the company's efforts to influence scientists and regulators about the widely-used product's safety.

Lawyers for Hardeman were seen by a Reuters reporter cheering in the elevator outside the courtroom after the verdict was announced.

"As demonstrated throughout trial, since Roundup's inception over 40 years ago, Monsanto refuses to act responsibly," Hardeman's lawyers said in a statement, adding that the company instead focused on "manipulating public opinion and undermining anyone who raises genuine and legitimate concerns about Roundup."

Hardeman's case was considered a bellwether trial to help determine the range of damages and define settlement options for the more than 760 other federal cases pending in the same court before U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco; Writing by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Alexandria Sage

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 634 M
EBIT 2019 8 476 M
Net income 2019 4 197 M
Debt 2019 37 445 M
Yield 2019 5,08%
P/E ratio 2019 13,51
P/E ratio 2020 10,92
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 53 221 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 82,5 €
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-5.76%59 936
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.38%368 980
NOVARTIS12.23%242 442
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%236 589
PFIZER-2.82%235 508
MERCK AND COMPANY8.52%214 035
