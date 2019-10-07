Log in
BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Bayer : Upcoming Glyphosate Trial for Bayer's Monsanto Postponed -Handelsblatt

10/07/2019 | 02:32am EDT

--A U.S. trial relating to Bayer AG's (BAYN.XE) Monsanto and its glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup has been postponed, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported Sunday, citing mediator Kenneth Feinberg who was assigned to the Roundup cases.

--The trial was originally set for Oct. 15 and has now been moved to early next year, Handelsblatt says.

--The rescheduling was a sign that the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant, who faces a total of 18,400 lawsuits in the U.S. as of July 11, aims to settle the cases outside of court soon, according to Handelsblatt.

--A spokesperson for Bayer declined to comment.

Full story(in German): https://bit.ly/2pRDkZt

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

