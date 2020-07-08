Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/08 09:44:37 am
63.275 EUR   -0.75%
09:26aBAYER : agrees to pause part of proposed Roundup settlement
RE
06:51aBAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:04aBAYER AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : agrees to pause part of proposed Roundup settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

Bayer said it had agreed to delay a proposed settlement to deal with future claims relating to allegations that its widely used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer after a U.S. judge questioned the plan.

The German company said on Tuesday that lawyers representing those preparing a class action had withdrawn a request for court approval of the $1.25 billion scheme, part of a broader $10.9 billion agreement to settle close to 100,000 U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup.

"The withdrawal will enable the parties to more comprehensively address the questions recently raised by Federal District Court Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California who presides over the federal Roundup litigation," Bayer said in a statement.

Last month Bayer agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle close to 100,000 U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAYER AG
09:26aBAYER : agrees to pause part of proposed Roundup settlement
RE
06:51aBAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:04aBAYER AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:48aBAYER : Roundup Settlement Met by Judge's Doubts
DJ
07/07BAYER : Judge Questions Bayer's Roundup Settlement Plan
DJ
07/07Bayer shares fall after judge questions part of proposed Roundup settlement
RE
07/07EUROPE : European stocks slip as hopes of post-pandemic rebound fade
RE
07/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Lower as Investors Fear Rally Was Overd..
DJ
07/07BAYER AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/07BAYER AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 329 M 50 068 M 50 068 M
Net income 2020 3 934 M 4 443 M 4 443 M
Net Debt 2020 30 139 M 34 041 M 34 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 62 630 M 70 752 M 70 739 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 102 201
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,52 €
Last Close Price 63,75 €
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-12.44%70 752
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.98%376 352
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.46%299 298
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.45%198 697
NOVARTIS AG-9.58%194 497
PFIZER, INC.-13.14%189 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group