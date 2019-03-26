Log in
BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Bayer : and J&J Move to Settle Xarelto Blood-Thinner Claims

0
03/26/2019 | 02:48am EDT

The $775 million settlement resolves 25,000 claims over the blood thinner 

By Sara Randazzo

Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding, according to the companies.

The deal, reached with plaintiffs attorneys, will resolve 25,000 claims and is structured to limit liability going forward.

The two companies, which jointly developed the drug and will evenly split the settlement cost, have won all six Xarelto cases that have gone to trial so far.

Xarelto is Bayer's top-selling drug and remains on the market. The companies aren't admitting liability as part of the deal, which allows them to pull out if not enough eligible plaintiffs sign onto it.

Bayer said Monday the settlement "allows the company to avoid the distraction and significant cost of continued litigation" and that it remains committed to the more than 45 million patients world-wide who have been prescribed Xarelto.

Johnson & Johnson said "We believe this is the right thing to do for patients and their doctors" and that it stands by the safety of the drug.

Andy Birchfield, a lawyer at Beasley Allen who represents the plaintiffs, said the elderly plaintiff population and a warning-label change in 2015 that restricts future claims made now the right time to settle. "This is really difficult and challenging litigation," he said. "I think this provides fair compensation to the claimants here."

The settlement resolves a legal headache for Bayer and Johnson & Johnson, but several more remain for both companies.

Bayer is fighting claims that its popular weedkiller Roundup causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers; uncertainty over the litigation and two adverse jury verdicts have depressed the company's stock price. Other lawsuits challenge the safety of two Bayer birth-control drugs.

Johnson & Johnson faces lawsuits claiming its talcum-based baby powder causes cancer as well as claims over hip implants, pelvic mesh and diabetes medication.

Plaintiffs' lawyers have flooded the airwaves in recent years with television advertisements warning about the risks of Xarelto. Approved in 2011, Xarelto belongs to a new generation of blood thinners aiming to better balance keeping blood thin enough to avoid clotting but sufficiently thick to prevent bleeding episodes.

The lawsuits, which have accumulated mostly over the past five or so years, claim the drugmakers played down Xarelto's risks, resulting in injuries including internal bleeding, stroke and death.

In light of the agreement, U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon in New Orleans on Monday halted litigation in his courtroom that had consolidated thousands of Xarelto lawsuits filed in federal court. The judge put in place extra burdens for anyone looking to pursue claims outside the settlement process, including submitting a report from a licensed physician supporting claims that injuries were caused by Xarelto. Mr. Birchfield said he didn't expect many new claims to be filed.

Under the settlement, payments will be substantially less for anyone who was prescribed the drug after Dec. 1, 2015, when its warning label changed, or for those whose first alleged injury came after March 1, 2016. Payments are also capped for anyone hospitalized for two or fewer consecutive days.

Xarelto has been a large revenue generator for Bayer, which is looking to develop new drugs as the patents on Xarelto and other top drugs are set to expire in coming years.

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -2.88% 57.59 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.22% 136.61 Delayed Quote.5.86%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 634 M
EBIT 2019 8 476 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Debt 2019 37 445 M
Yield 2019 5,04%
P/E ratio 2019 13,63
P/E ratio 2020 11,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,95x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 53 706 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 82,5 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-4.90%62 489
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.86%364 560
NOVARTIS10.71%239 248
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.68%233 745
PFIZER-4.03%232 343
MERCK AND COMPANY7.77%212 409
