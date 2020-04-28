Bayer : “We're active in the right businesses”

Tuesday - April 28, 2020

CEO Werner Baumann at the Bayer AG Annual Stockholders' Meeting:

Coronavirus crisis: Employee safety at the top of the agenda / First DAX company to hold virtual stockholders' meeting / Strategic and operational targets attained in 2019 / Dividend of 2.80 euros per share proposed / Good start to fiscal 2020 / Winkeljohann to succeed Wenning as Supervisory Board Chairman