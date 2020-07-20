Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/20 04:00:00 pm
63.035 EUR   +0.06%
05:50pBayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced
RE
05:34pBayer Loses Roundup Weedkiller Appeal -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Monsanto Co's Roundup shown for sale in California

Bayer AG failed to persuade a California appeals court to overturn a verdict favoring a school groundskeeper who claimed its Roundup weed killer caused his cancer but reduced the amount of damages by 74% to $20.5 million.

The decision by the California Court of Appeal came after a San Francisco jury had in August 2018 awarded $289.2 million to the plaintiff Dewayne Johnson for his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a sum later cut by the trial judge to $78.5 million.

Johnson's case is separate from Bayer's agreement on June 24 to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle nearly 100,000 lawsuits in the United States linking glyphosate-based Roundup to cancer.

If upheld, the verdict and payout could make it harder for Bayer to resolve lawsuits by other plaintiffs.

The German drugs and pesticides company inherited liability for the lawsuits when it bought Monsanto Co, which had produced Roundup, for $63 billion in 2018.

In a statement, Bayer called Monday's decision "a step in the right direction" but said it may appeal to the California Supreme Court, calling the verdict inconsistent with the evidence and the law.

Bayer has long said regulators have deemed glyphosate safe. "We continue to stand strongly behind the safety and utility of Roundup," the company said.

In its 86-page decision, the appeals court said Johnson offered "abundant" evidence that glyphosate, together with other ingredients in Roundup products, caused his cancer.

But it said the payout must be reduced because California law did not afford damages for a shortened life expectancy.

Johnson's lawyer R. Brent Wisner called the decision another major victory for his client, who is known as Lee, despite the reduced damages.

"That Lee will not live an entire life with his wife and children should be compensable," he said. "Hopefully, when this issue gets before the California Supreme Court, we can change this irrational law."

By Jonathan Stempel and Tina Bellon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.19% 62.25 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 43.18 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
WTI 0.46% 40.76 Delayed Quote.-33.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAYER AG
05:50pBayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced
RE
05:34pBayer Loses Roundup Weedkiller Appeal -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:34pBayer Loses Roundup Appeal -- Update
DJ
04:21pBAYER : Loses Roundup Appeal
DJ
07/17MERCK : Bayer - U.S. FDA grants priority review to New Drug Application for veri..
AQ
07/16BAYER : US FDA Grants Priority Review to New Drug Application for Vericiguat
DJ
07/16MERCK : Gets FDA Priority Review of Vericiguat New Drug Application
DJ
07/16BAYER : U.S. FDA grants priority review to New Drug Application for vericiguat t..
PU
07/16BAYER AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 260 M 50 667 M 50 667 M
Net income 2020 4 810 M 5 506 M 5 506 M
Net Debt 2020 30 793 M 35 251 M 35 251 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 61 156 M 69 980 M 70 009 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 102 201
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,42 €
Last Close Price 62,25 €
Spread / Highest target 76,7%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-13.47%70 735
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.39%393 477
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.73%309 095
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.18%201 600
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%201 363
NOVARTIS AG-10.38%193 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group