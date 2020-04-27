Log in
Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/27 02:51:51 am
62.3 EUR   +4.64%
German companies call for COVID-19 aid to be tied to climate action
RE
BAYER : more stringent in glyphosate settlement talks due to downturn
RE
BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
Bayer : more stringent in glyphosate settlement talks due to downturn

04/27/2020 | 02:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Bayer AG is seen in a showroom of the German drugmaker where the annual results news conference takes place in Leverkusen

German drugs and pesticides company Bayer said the economic downturn has prompted it to take a tougher stance in talks to settle claims its glyphosate-based weedkillers cause cancer, even as its earnings rose.

The pandemic has significantly slowed the mediation process, it said in a statement on Monday.

"The company will consider a deal only if it is financially reasonable and puts in place a mechanism to resolve potential future claims efficiently," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said.

"This applies now more than ever," he added, citing a looming recession and considerable liquidity challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of U.S. plaintiffs blaming its glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer reached 52,500, up from 48,600 in February, the company added.

Bayer denies that claims Roundup - or its active ingredient glyphosate - cause cancer, saying decades of independent studies have shown it to be safe for human use.

The company added that first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.2% to 4.39 billion euros ($4.76 billion), surpassing average analyst expectations of 4.17 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The beat was driven by a 14% gain in earnings at the agriculture division from higher sales of crop chemicals and corn seeds. Earnings were further underpinned by a 19% increase in revenue from stroke prevention drug Xarelto.

Bayer warned, however, that it was unable to assess the impact of the pandemic on group earnings this year.

By Ludwig Burger

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 596 M
EBIT 2020 8 068 M
Net income 2020 4 747 M
Debt 2020 30 255 M
Yield 2020 4,93%
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,85x
Capitalization 58 494 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,42  €
Last Close Price 59,54  €
Spread / Highest target 84,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-18.23%63 154
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.16%408 266
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.05%303 302
PFIZER, INC.-4.59%207 371
MERCK & CO., INC-10.47%205 618
NOVARTIS-5.92%199 746
