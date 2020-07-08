Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/08 12:47:25 pm
63.41 EUR   -0.53%
12:19pBAYER : Correction to Bayer Article
DJ
12:06pBAYER : puts Roundup future claims settlement on hold
RE
12:04pBAYER : puts Roundup future claims settlement on hold
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : puts Roundup future claims settlement on hold

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer AG, arrives for the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen

By Patricia Weiss and Tina Bellon

Bayer was forced on Wednesday to delay part of a proposed settlement of allegations that its widely used weedkiller Roundup caused cancer after a U.S. judge questioned its plan to deal with future claims.

The German company said that lawyers representing those preparing a class action had withdrawn a request for court approval of the $1.25 billion future claims scheme, part of a broader $10.9 billion agreement to settle close to 100,000 U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup.

The move would give both sides more time to address questions raised by Federal District Court Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California who presides over the federal Roundup litigation, Bayer said.

Chhabria had raised concerns over Bayer's plan to create an independent panel of scientific experts to help assess whether glyphosate-based weedkillers such as Roundup caused cancer.

"Bayer remains strongly committed to a resolution that simultaneously addresses both the current litigation on reasonable terms and a viable solution to manage and resolve potential future litigation," the company statement said.

Bayer said the wider agreement to settle current claims at a cost of up to $9.6 billion was not affected by Wednesday's decision, which only impacted the agreement on future claims.

It declined to comment on the impact on the timetable for the bulk of the settlement.

"The (withdrawal) decision means that Bayer is back to square one when it comes to managing future claims, which will be worked up and filed over the coming years," said David Noll, a law professor at Rutgers University who closely follows the litigation.

Elizabeth Cabraser, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiffs in the negotiations, said attorneys remained strongly committed to a fair and just resolution for all cases not yet included in the wider settlement.

Bayer is seeking to end legal disputes it inherited with its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto in 2018.

COURT SNAG

On Tuesday, Bayer shares had fallen more than 6% after Chhabria said that the court was inclined to oppose the part of the proposed settlement that deals with future claims. The case was due to be considered again on July 24.

The shares slipped 0.7% on Wednesday.

The company on Wednesday declined to say whether it would continue pursuing the idea of an outside scientific panel and said it would make adjustments to its existing plan to address Chhabria's questions.

The San Francisco-based federal judge in a filing on July 6 had questioned the idea of delegating the decision from judges and juries to a panel of scientists.

Chhabria also questioned whether potential claimants would want to remain bound by a ruling reached by the proposed scientific panel if research is still ongoing.

Regulators including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the European Chemicals Agency, have determined glyphosate to be non-carcinogenic, supporting Bayer's claim that the active ingredient in its Roundup product is safe for agricultural use.

However, in 2015, the World Health Organization's cancer research arm determined the herbicide to be a "probable carcinogen", and since 2018, three consecutive U.S. juries, who listened to scientific evidence from both sides during trials, found that Roundup causes cancer.

(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BAYER AG
12:19pBAYER : Correction to Bayer Article
DJ
12:06pBAYER : puts Roundup future claims settlement on hold
RE
12:04pBAYER : puts Roundup future claims settlement on hold
RE
11:48aBAYER : Agrees With Decision to Pull Part of Roundup Settlement
DJ
09:59aBAYER : Agrees With Decision to Withdraw Pending Motion to Approve $10.9 Billion..
DJ
06:51aBAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:04aBAYER AG : Baader Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
02:48aBAYER : Roundup Settlement Met by Judge's Doubts
DJ
07/07BAYER : Judge Questions Bayer's Roundup Settlement Plan
DJ
07/07Bayer shares fall after judge questions part of proposed Roundup settlement
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 329 M 50 068 M 50 068 M
Net income 2020 3 934 M 4 443 M 4 443 M
Net Debt 2020 30 139 M 34 041 M 34 041 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 4,59%
Capitalization 62 630 M 70 752 M 70 739 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 102 201
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 82,52 €
Last Close Price 63,75 €
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-12.44%70 752
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.98%376 352
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.46%299 298
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.45%198 697
NOVARTIS AG-9.58%194 497
PFIZER, INC.-13.14%189 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group