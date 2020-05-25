Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bayer AG    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/25 05:07:38 am
61.915 EUR   +7.40%
05:05aBAYER : Shares Rise on Report of Progress on U.S. Lawsuits
DJ
04:43aBAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
RE
03:43aEUROPE : European shares rise in thin trading, Bayer jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bayer : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:43am EDT
Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

By Ludwig Burger

Bayer said on Monday it had made progress seeking a settlement over claims its glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, after Bloomberg reported the company reached a verbal agreement on about 50,000 to 85,000 cases.

The drugs and pesticides group is keen to draw a line under the legal dispute, which it inherited via its $63 billion (£52 billion) takeover of Monsanto in 2018. In April, Bayer's management regained shareholder support for its handling of the litigation process.

Bloomberg cited people familiar with the negotiations as saying that the deals have yet to be signed and Bayer is likely to announce the settlements in June.

"We've made progress in the Roundup mediation discussions under the auspices of Ken Feinberg, but in keeping with the confidentiality of this process, the company will not speculate about settlement outcomes or timing," a Bayer spokesman said, referring to a court-appointed mediator.

Bayer's shares rose 4.8% to 60.41 euros at 0734 GMT, recouping losses over the previous three trading sessions.

Bloomberg reported the overall number of U.S. cancer lawsuits stood at 125,000, including tens of thousands being held in abeyance by plaintiffs' lawyers under agreements with Bayer.

Bayer said in April it has been served with cases in court from 52,500 U.S. plaintiffs who blame Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers for their cancer, up from 48,600 in February.

The Bayer spokesman said potential plaintiffs with unserved cases accounted for the difference but he said the company expected more claims to be filed in court because lawyers have advertised heavily to recruit plaintiffs.

"For several reasons, many claims gathered by lawyers will not be compensable in a settlement programme," he added.

Bloomberg reported the verbal agreements were part of a prospective $10 billion deal package, which would include $2 billion for any future cases that are brought after the deal.

Bayer said in February that the average analyst prediction of a settlement was for about $10 billion and that Bayer would not have to write down the value of the Monsanto acquisition in case of such a deal with plaintiffs.

Bloomberg said that under terms of the prospective deals, Roundup would continue to be sold in the United States and plaintiffs' attorneys would agree to stop taking new cases or advertising for new clients.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal and Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BAYER AG
05:05aBAYER : Shares Rise on Report of Progress on U.S. Lawsuits
DJ
04:43aBAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
RE
03:43aEUROPE : European shares rise in thin trading, Bayer jumps
RE
03:43aBAYER AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/22BAYER AG : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/19BAYER : Forms Independent Sustainability Council
DJ
05/18BAYER AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
05/18BAYER : Canadian Federal Court's Notice Of Experimental Testing Is Inapplicable ..
AQ
05/14Bayer, ArcherDX to Develop NGS-Based Companion Diagnostic for Vitrakvi
DJ
05/14BAYER : and ArcherDX to develop next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 44 254 M
EBIT 2020 8 078 M
Net income 2020 4 546 M
Debt 2020 29 623 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,95x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 56 637 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 80,57 €
Last Close Price 57,65 €
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Hoffmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-20.82%61 696
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%380 356
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.48%303 907
PFIZER, INC.-4.29%208 306
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.03%192 766
NOVARTIS AG-10.58%186 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group