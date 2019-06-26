Log in
BAYER AG

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Bayer : seeks glyphosate litigation advice as Elliott reveals stake

06/26/2019
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chemicals giant Bayer, under pressure from activist shareholders, said on Wednesday it has hired an external lawyer to advise its supervisory board and has set up a committee to help resolve a multi-billion dollar glyphosate litigation issue.

Bayer has seen its share price tumble in the wake of its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto, which brought with it massive legal issues after more than 13,400 plaintiffs alleged the company's glyphosate weedkiller caused cancer.

Bayer, which acquired Monsanto last year, says studies and regulators have deemed glyphosate and Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller safe for human use, but the German company has struggled to contain the reputational and legal fallout.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that German farmers would stop using glyphosate eventually, a stance which is at odds with the Leverkusen-based company's view.

Activist shareholder Elliott Associates said it welcomed Bayer's new steps to improve supervision of litigation issues, as it revealed for the first time its holding of Bayer shares.

Bayer said it has hired U.S. lawyer John H. Beisner from Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom LLP to advise the Supervisory Board on matters related to the glyphosate litigations, including trial tactics and mediation.

"His appointment is intended to add fresh and independent perspectives to the advice given to the Board of Management," Bayer said in a statement.

"We are convinced that with his expertise, John H. Beisner will provide very valuable and concrete advice on the ongoing litigation as well as the mediation," Bayer's Chairman Werner Wenning, said in the statement.

Bayer also said a new Supervisory Board committee, comprised of eight supervisory board members, will consult with the Board of Management and make recommendations on litigation strategy.

The company appears to have changed its approach to litigation, from taking a "we will prevail, we will fight to the end" attitude to seeking a settlement more quickly as a way to reassure investors and employees, a person familiar with the discussion told Reuters on Wednesday.

Elliott Associates revealed that it holds Bayer shares and financial instruments equivalent to 1.1 billion euros (£1.02 billion) worth of Bayer stock. Bayer's market value is 52.2 billion euros.

It is the first time that Elliott has acknowledged holding a significant stake in the German company. Reuters last year reported that Elliott had amassed a stake of under 3%, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott has a stake equivalent to 2.1% of Bayer shares, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

"Elliott welcomes these steps, and is confident that today’s statement marks a step change in Bayer’s approach to addressing the legal challenges currently facing the company," Elliott said in a separate statement.

Elliott said it believes that the creation of the special committee will provide a new level of oversight and a fresh perspective to a litigation strategy, which it said needs a radical overhaul.

Elliott also said Bayer could do more to maximise long-term value for all its stakeholders, saying the company had an opportunity to unlock more than 30 billion euros in value.

"Elliott looks forward to the company building upon today's announcement, and making a credible commitment to the exploration of long-term value creative levers beyond the immediate litigation and governance enhancements," it said.

Elliott wants Bayer to resolve its litigation issues as an immediate priority and is not pushing the company to pursue deeper structural changes right away, the source said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tassilo Hummel, Edward Taylor and Susan Fenton)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 46 540 M
EBIT 2019 8 175 M
Net income 2019 3 479 M
Debt 2019 37 729 M
Yield 2019 5,19%
P/E ratio 2019 14,58
P/E ratio 2020 11,87
EV / Sales 2019 1,92x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 51 589 M
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 77,3 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Werner Wenning Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Katharina Jansen Head-Science & Research
Hartmut Klusik Head-Human Resources, Technology & Sustainability
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG-8.65%58 749
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.86%382 965
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.52%244 695
PFIZER0.25%243 303
NOVARTIS22.36%236 405
MERCK AND COMPANY11.56%219 463
